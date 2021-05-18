NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The semiconductor capital spending market in the US is set to grow by USD 7.96 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advantest Corp., Amtech Systems Inc., Applied Materials Inc., ASM International NV, Hitachi Ltd., KLA Corp., Onto Innovation Inc., Teradyne Inc., Tokyo Electron Ltd., and Veeco Instruments Inc. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the growing investments in fabs, the surge in demand for consumer electronics and smart electronic devices, and the miniaturization of electronic devices will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Semiconductor Capital Spending Market in the US 2021-2025: Segmentation
Semiconductor Capital Spending Market in the US is segmented as below:
- Type
- Wafer Fab Equipment
- Automated Test Equipment
- Wafer-level Packaging and Assembly Equipment
- Die-level Packaging and Assembly Equipment
- Others
Semiconductor Capital Spending Market in the US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the semiconductor capital spending market in the US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Advantest Corp., Amtech Systems Inc., Applied Materials Inc., ASM International NV, Hitachi Ltd., KLA Corp., Onto Innovation Inc., Teradyne Inc., Tokyo Electron Ltd., and Veeco Instruments Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Semiconductor Capital Spending Market in the US size
- Semiconductor Capital Spending Market in the US trends
- Semiconductor Capital Spending Market in the US industry analysis
Growing investments in fabs are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high dependence on a limited number of key suppliers may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the semiconductor capital spending market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Semiconductor Capital Spending Market in the US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Estimation of the semiconductor capital spending market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the semiconductor capital spending market in the US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the semiconductor capital spending market vendor in the US
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Wafer fab equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automated test equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Wafer-level packaging and assembly equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Die-level packaging and assembly equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Advantest Corp.
- Amtech Systems Inc.
- Applied Materials Inc.
- ASM International NV
- Hitachi Ltd.
- KLA Corp.
- Onto Innovation Inc.
- Teradyne Inc.
- Tokyo Electron Ltd.
- Veeco Instruments Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
