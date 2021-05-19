NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The semiconductor market in East Asia is poised to grow by USD 84.41 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.
The report on the semiconductor market in East Asia provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the consumer electronics market, the growth of the LED segment in South Korea (Republic of Korea), and sustainable growth in the global semiconductor industry.
The semiconductor market in East Asia analysis includes End-user and Geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increase in the number of chip fabrication (fabs) worldwide, developments in sensor technologies and communication devices, and rapid technological advances are the prime reasons driving the semiconductor market growth in East Asia during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The semiconductor market in East Asia covers the following areas:
Semiconductor Market In East Asia Sizing
Semiconductor Market In East Asia Forecast
Semiconductor Market In East Asia Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc.
- MediaTek Inc.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corp.
- SK HYNIX Inc.
- Sony Corp.
- STMicroelectronics NV
- TDK Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Memory - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Foundry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- IDM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- China - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Japan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South Korea (Republic of Korea) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of East Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
