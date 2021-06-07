NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The semiconductor market is set to reach USD 90.80 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Broadcom Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Micron Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK HYNIX Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc. are some of the major market participants. The use of semiconductor packaging technology will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Semiconductor Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Semiconductor Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- ICs
- Optoelectronics
- Discrete Semiconductors
- Sensors
- Geographic
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
Semiconductor Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the semiconductor market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Broadcom Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Micron Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK HYNIX Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Semiconductor Market size
- Semiconductor Market trends
- Semiconductor Market industry analysis
The rising adoption of semiconductor ICs in automobiles is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.
Semiconductor Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist semiconductor market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the semiconductor market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the semiconductor market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- ICs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Optoelectronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Discrete semiconductors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Sensors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Broadcom Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Intel Corp.
- Micron Technology Inc.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- SK HYNIX Inc.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
