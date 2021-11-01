LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SemiQ today announced the launch of its 2nd Generation Silicon Carbide power switch, a 1200V 80mΩ SiC MOSFET, expanding its portfolio of SiC power devices. This MOSFET complements the company's existing SiC rectifiers at 650V, 1200V and 1700V.
SemiQ has engineered this MOSFET to provide the best trade-off of conduction and switching losses to benefit the widest possible range of applications.
As shown in the accompanying graph, this SemiQ device maintains its efficiency advantage over a full range of frequencies versus popular competitive products.
This gives designers more flexibility over a wider range of applications than other devices on the market.
SiC MOSFETs bring high efficiency to high-performance applications including electric vehicles, power supplies and data centers and are specifically designed and tested to operate reliably in extreme environments. Compared to legacy Silicon IGBTs, SemiQ's MOSFETs switch faster with lower losses, enabling system-level benefits through reduced size, weight and cooling requirements.
Michael Robinson, President and General Manager at SemiQ said "Thanks to those employees, associates, supporters and vendors who have worked tirelessly to build and qualify our initial Gen2 SiC Power MOSFET which demonstrates the high-quality, optimized performance, and robust reliability that will be characteristic of a SemiQ MOSFET portfolio that is on the way."
SemiQ's new 1200V 80mΩ SiC MOSFET is available in a TO-247-3L package and will soon be available in a TO-247-4L package and a series of modules.
Samples are in stock at SemiQ and available through DigiKey, Mouser and Richardson Electronics. Please visit http://www.SemiQ.com for specifications and to request samples or volume pricing.
About SemiQ
SemiQ designs, develops and manufactures Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors as well as 150mm SiC epitaxial wafers. SiC Diodes and MOSFETs are available in both discrete and module form factors as well as bare die and wafer form. SemiQ also offers power conversion application expertise which includes sub-system design and semi-custom modules. SemiQ serves the following end markets: Electric Vehicle Chargers and Charging Stations; Power Factor Correction (PFC); Output Rectification; Power Supplies including Server Farms; Solar Panel Inverters, Welding, Medical Equipment; and Motor Drives. SemiQ's manufacturing and engineering facilities are located in Lake Forest, California. The company is uniquely positioned with a fully redundant SiC supply chain.
