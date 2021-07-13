LAKE FOREST, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SemiQ, Inc. ("SemiQ"), is proud to announce the achievement of AS9100, REV D and ISO 9001:2015 Certification.
"SemiQ is very proud to have achieved this dual certification", said Michael T. Robinson, President and General Manager. "These Quality Management Systems certifications underscore SemiQ's commitment to develop and manufacture the highest quality of Silicon Carbide power semiconductors."
AS9100 is the internationally recognized Quality Management System standard specific to the aerospace, aviation, and defense industries. AS9100 is based on the ISO 9001:2015 global quality management standard with additional aerospace business operations requirements, which embody quality and trust.
The entire team at SemiQ is committed to continuing to meet and exceed the requirements of our customer's most challenging applications.
About SemiQ
SemiQ designs, develops and manufactures Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors as well as 150mm SiC epitaxial wafers. SiC Diodes and MOSFETs are available in both discrete and module form factors as well as bare die and wafer form. SemiQ also offers power conversion application expertise which includes sub system design and semi-custom modules. SemiQ serves the following end markets: Electric Vehicle Chargers and Charging Stations; Power Factor Correction (PFC); Output Rectification; Power Supplies including Server Farms; Solar Panel Inverters, Welding, Medical Equipment; and Motor Drives. SemiQ's manufacturing and engineering facilities are located in Lake Forest, California. The company is uniquely positioned with a fully redundant SiC supply chain.
Media Contact
Sales, SemiQ, Inc., 1 9492734373, sales@semiq.com
SOURCE SemiQ, Inc.