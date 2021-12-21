CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Semir Group has selected Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution for the third time for its childrenswear brand, MarColor. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
Founded in 2015, MarColor is a clothing brand for children aged 0-7. Its vision is to provide joyful, childlike, vibrant and comfortable products and experiences driven by professional color analysis, model optimization and dedicated R&D of patterns and functional fabrics.
With increasing digitalization across the industry and growth constraints posed by Covid-19, MarColor has an imperative need for digital brand management.
"We used to waste time on duplicated work due to information gaps in workflows and inconsistent data transmission," recalls Ms. Fan Yuxing, Executive Director of the MarColor PLM project. "The lack of digital management on key business nodes also meant that a lot of time had to be invested in manual data analysis."
Having implemented Centric Fashion PLM for both the Balabala childrenswear brand and their Semir apparel brand, Semir Group put their trust in Centric for a third time.
"We believe PLM will improve efficiency significantly by tracking and sharing everything online from fabric requirements to product positioning, style design drawings and sample progress," says Ms. Fan.
Tapping the experience of working with multiple Semir Group brands, Centric will address MarColor's challenges with improved product management, more precise R&D, standardized data language, optimized process efficiency and improved digital intelligence for informed decision making.
Jack, General Manager of MarColor, concludes that, "Even though MarColor is not a big brand, we suffer from inefficiencies without a digital system. Furthermore, as the number of young employees increases, we hope that digitalization can free our teams from duplicate and tedious work to focus on unleashing creativity and developing themselves. Centric PLM will also help attract and retain fresh talent."
"We are working together from top to bottom to ensure that we are on the same page and devoted to continuous improvement. With the help of the experienced Centric team, our young MarColor brand will shine even more brilliantly."
"We are proud that Semir Group has chosen Centric PLM for a third time," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "Our experience with MarColor's sister brands streamlines the implementation process, and we are looking forward to working with MarColor to achieve their business growth goals."
Learn more about Centric Fashion PLM
MarColor (http://www.marcolorkids.com)
Founded in August 2015, MarColor is a children's clothing brand that targets infants and toddlers aged 0-7. Its vision is to provide children and parents with joyful, childlike, vibrant, and comfortable products and experiences driven by professional color analysis, model optimization, and dedicated research and development of patterns and functional fabrics.
Media Contact
Celia Newhouse, Centric Software, 14385015498, cnewhouse@centricsoftware.com
SOURCE Centric Software