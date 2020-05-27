NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Semsee, the automated small commercial quoting solution for agents, achieved important milestones in the first half of 2020, growing to nearly 20 commercial lines carriers on the platform. Semsee's solution, which is used today by hundreds of agents, is on track to grow to over a thousand agents by year-end. The company also expanded its solution, adding Workers' Compensation and new product features, such as Coverage Compare which enables agents to easily view and share policy information and quotes.
"The Semsee Comparative Rating Platform is a great tool for us as a wholesaler. We are able to touch a range of markets in a fraction of the time while providing accurate quotes," said Tony Jungjit, Commercial Lines Underwriter at Demetriou General Agency, Inc. "Semsee helps us to be more efficient and gives our partner carriers a fair chance."
Semsee's strategy—to blend the data requirements of carriers for quoting with an excellent user interface for agents—enables agents to quote workers' comp and business owners policies (BOP) and renewals in real-time, providing a streamlined, efficient workflow. Carriers and MGAs that use the platform can bring their products to more retail agents, communicate changes in coverage and pricing quickly, and guide agents to the right coverage for their customers.
In addition to BOP and Workers' Compensation, Semsee plans to add additional lines, including cyber and commercial auto, later in the year. The company is also working on integrations with several agency management and CRM systems to provide agents an end-to-end digital experience.
"We've seen great interest from agents looking to grow their commercial lines books and those seeking more efficient ways to manage new business flow," said Philip Charles-Pierre, CEO of Semsee. "We continue to enhance our solution with the goal of using technology and better interfaces to bring more transparency and speed to commercial lines quoting, a win for agents, MGAs and carriers."
"Our transaction counts have continued to grow even during the pandemic, as many agents focus on remarketing existing business, ensuring they have the right coverage for their small business clients that are experiencing rapid changes. As we add more carriers and launch our partners, we expect to double the number of users on our platform by year-end," explained Charles-Pierre.
About Semsee:
Semsee simplifies and accelerates the small commercial quoting experience for independent agents, giving them more time to service their clients and grow revenue. Inspired by the promise of the original SEMCI initiative, Semsee combines advances in technology, workflow efficiencies and data and analytics to give agents fast, accurate quotes from multiple appointed carriers through a single-form submission. Semsee is backed by the D.E. Shaw group, a global investment and technology development firm. For more information visit: https://semsee.com.
Contact:
Candace Boyle
(610) 256-1068