NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

 By NASA

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Sen. Bill Nelson, who the U.S. Senate confirmed as the 14th NASA administrator on April 29, regarding the announcement Saturday that Vice President Kamala Harris will chair the National Space Council:

"The Vice President is the perfect person to lead the federal government's space policy, which is increasingly complex, with many nations in space.

"Vice President Lyndon Johnson was the first chair of the National Space Council when America initially ventured beyond Earth. Now, Vice President Harris will coordinate our nation's efforts to ensure America continues to lead in space. It is an exciting time for our space program."

For information about NASA's research, missions, and activities, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sen-bill-nelson-statement-on-national-space-council-301281611.html

SOURCE NASA

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.