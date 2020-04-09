SIOUX FALLS, S.D., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is eager to release and demo new industry leading products, features & technologies to our valued customers and partners over the next few months. Even though we will be unable to showcase in person (for now) our vast portfolio of video delivery equipment, system monitoring and analysis solutions, we are working on bringing those announcements/demos/launches directly to you, wherever you may be.
Beginning the end of April, Sencore will be holding weekly live online events with our knowledgeable Product Managers as hosts to our audience. Topics to focus on, but not limited to; ST 2110 – Pushing production to the next level, Transport over the Internet and ATSC 3.0 – it's here and we're ready. The objective of these online events is to educate on growing technologies in the industry as well has introduce new products and innovations we now offer as solutions to our valued customers.
About Sencore
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is an engineering leader in the development of reliable, cost-effective signal transmission and content monitoring solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite and IPTV markets. Backed by world-class customer service and support, Sencore's portfolio includes video contribution and distribution equipment, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement instruments. Designed to meet the needs of an ever-changing industry, Sencore solutions ensure the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home, including the latest IP-based video delivery and multiscreen OTT technologies. More information about Sencore can be found at www.sencore.com.
Sencore
3200 W Sencore Dr. | Sioux Falls SD, 57107
marketingonline@sencore.com