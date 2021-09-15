SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sendbird, the leading mobile engagement and communication company across in-app chat, voice and video, today announced the release of an FAQ Bot for Sendbird Desk. The new feature allows Sendbird Desk customers to get a comprehensive support solution, leveraging the best of human interactions and the efficiency of automated assistance. In just a few simple steps, the FAQ Bot can be activated to immediately respond to simple or common questions posed by customers within the app while routing more complex questions to a live agent if needed.
Virgin Mobile, the first customer to deploy the FAQ Bot, as well as other industry leaders use Sendbird Desk to digitize their customer support experience in a way that is remarkably convenient for both agents and customers.
"Sendbird worked very closely with us as a customer to develop this FAQ Bot," said Ozgur Gemici of Virgin Mobile. "We are excited to expand our capacity to answer customer questions within our app without having to add live agents. The intelligent automation of Sendbird's FAQ Bot also makes our agents' lives exponentially easier, and our customers appreciate the immediate response."
Sendbird Desk makes it simple for organizations to embed live chat support at the point of need so customers get answers without ever leaving the company's application. Sendbird Desk combines a flexible, feature-rich chat API with an easy-to-use, out-of-box support agent dashboard for monitoring and managing customer support conversations. The new FAQ Bot feature will automatically answer the most common customer questions 24/7 without requiring a live agent. Providing on-demand chat support within an application improves customer engagement and satisfaction, which leads to greater usage and transactions within the app.
"Our FAQ Bot helps customers balance the need to automate certain customer conversations at scale with the need to humanize other customer interactions with a live person," said John Kim, co-founder and CEO of Sendbird. "By adding this feature to Sendbird Desk, our customers increase the quality and focus of customer interactions with live agents while the bot can automate response to more basic inquiries.
"With this feature integrated into Sendbird Desk, we've also made it very simple for developers to deploy everything they need for a compelling inside-the-mobile app customer support experience," added Kim.
The FAQ Bot is available now for Sendbird Desk. Learn more here.
About Sendbird
Sendbird is the leading mobile engagement and communication platform trusted by modern digital and mobile-first companies like Reddit, Delivery Hero, and Paytm. We allow any company to quickly and easily embed rich real-time chat, voice, and video into their app to build connections with their users and between their users. With Sendbird customers can get access to the benefits of chat, voice, video quickly and with significantly less development effort or risk if they were to build it or maintain it themselves.
Sendbird's top global customers include Reddit, Yahoo! Sports, Careem, OLA, Rally Health, Carousell, Virgin Mobile UAE, Dream11, Paytm, Grand Rounds, Teladoc, Nexon, Accolade, Hinge, and Kookmin Bank. It is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Tiger Global Management, STEADFAST Capital Ventures, Meritech Capital, Emergence Capital, Shasta Ventures, August Capital, Funders Club, World Innovation Lab, and Y Combinator. Sendbird is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
Please visit https://sendbird.com for more information.
