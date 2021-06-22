SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sendoso, the leading Sending Platform, today unveiled its newest integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365, expanding its network of integrations to support the diversified data needs from a rapidly growing enterprise customer base after seeing triple-digit revenue growth and more than double YoY platform utilization in the past 12 months.
There is a critical need for integrated sending and data measurement in the applications sales and marketing leaders use every day. The Sendoso team continues to add new partnerships to the Sending Platform, and its partnership with Workato, a leading integration-led automation platform, will support customers who need to automate sends and measure results from within Microsoft Dynamics and other enterprise software solutions.
"We know sending is a powerful vehicle to drive revenue and ROI, but when integrated with the data and applications our customers are using everyday, it becomes mission-critical," said Braydan Young, chief partnerships officer and co-founder of Sendoso. "This integration with Microsoft Dynamics is crucial for our customers who want to truly incorporate sends with their marketing, customer engagement, and sales strategies. The more integrated we can be with our customers' tech stack applications, the better they can connect with their customers and prospects."
After seeing a 15% increase in integration use during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, it's clear that the ability to seamlessly and automatically execute sends while measuring success is paramount to a winning strategy for revenue teams.
"Not only will Sendoso's integration with Microsoft Dynamics provide a single source of truth for teams executing sending, but it will also enable automation and reporting functionality that will save our teams massive amounts of time while generating meaningful results," said Rachel Thomas, brand marketing manager at Sunrise Technologies, a Sendoso customer. "We couldn't be more excited for Sendoso's growing partner ecosystem."
Powered by Workato's connector, revenue teams that use Microsoft Dynamics will now be able to send personalized gifts, branded swag, virtual experiences, and more directly from Dynamics (either manually or via triggered touchpoints throughout the buyer's journey) and measure the impact that these sends have on their pipeline and revenue.
"Our partnership with Sendoso extends the Sending Platform to work within any application," said Markus Zirn, SVP of strategy and business development at Workato. "Revenue teams with powerful CRMs like Microsoft Dynamics, NetSuite, Oracle, and others can now send and automate direct mail, gifts, and swag directly from the platforms they work in every day while maximizing ROI. Users can automatically trigger sends, creating an even more seamless experience. Connected workflows within CRMs like Microsoft Dynamics, align marketing, sales, and customer success to accelerate the sales cycle from initial engagement to revenue to trusted customer relationships."
When revenue-driving teams fully integrate sending into their tech stack, they see the biggest impact from their campaigns. Electric uses a Sendoso CRM integration to automatically send physical items once an account has reached marketing qualified lead (MQL) status. In Q1 2021 alone, the team garnered incredible results from using Sendoso: 26% of all qualified meetings driven , 28% of pipeline influenced, and 45% of revenue influenced — equating to millions in pipeline and revenue.
With platform spend tripling over the past twelve months, the demand to make sending even easier than ever for customers via an expansive network of integrations continues to grow. In addition to the new integration with Microsoft Dynamics, Sendoso has also launched a new integration with Gmail that enables users to send directly through their email and easily embed links within the email itself.
"[Sendoso] is super easy to use, and integrates with Salesforce and our outbound tool of choice (SalesLoft) so that you can add contacts to a campaign or send out an item quickly," said Joey Backs, Account Executive at Sendoso customer Heap. "Our sales and business development teams use Sendoso through SalesLoft to key contacts at prospective customers and generate a much higher than average response and meeting rate with these contacts as a result."
Learn more about how Sendoso is successfully supporting customers with integrations like Salesforce, Marketo, Outreach.io, SalesLoft, and more at https://sendoso.com/success-stories/.
Learn more about Sendoso and its integrations like Microsoft Dynamics at http://www.sendoso.com/integratedsending.
