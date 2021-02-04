(PRNewsfoto/KangoGift)

(PRNewsfoto/KangoGift)

 By KangoGift

BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KangoGift, the leading employee engagement and recognition solutions provider, released today the most recent findings from an analysis of its global information base attempting to answer which roles in an organization were more engaged, or generous, with recognizing their fellow employees.  The analysis was taken from an analysis of the company's global database and was taken from a sample of 50,000 recognition and reward submissions, measured during the third week of January.

The chief findings of the analysis were: 

  • Of the 7 groups measured, senior leaders, those with a title of VP or higher, were the single group that provided the greatest percentage of recognition at 26% of all rewards and recognitions submitted
  • The second largest number of submissions came from the finance group which was a second at 21%
  • The laggards were marketing at 1.5%

"The idea of recognizing and rewarding team members for their excellent contributions is more important than ever today," said Todd Horton , Founder and CEO, KangoGift. "I find the most telling result from this analysis is that the executive levels do appreciate the work being done by their teams.  This is consistent with what I have been telling the HR leaders I interact with daily.  If your senior teams don't take the lead on recognition and rewards, you're going to be dealing with a dissatisfied workforce looking for the earliest opportunity to exit." 

The examination produced a long list of job titles however there were several that stood out.  They were: 

  • Application Engineers
  • Executive Leadership Team
  • Field Marketing
  • Finance analyst
  • Project Managers
  • Tax Analyst

About KangoGift:

KangoGift is a leading human resources technology company exclusively focused on employee engagement and recognition.  Since its founding in 2009, KangoGift's customer base has expanded from its initial base in the eastern United States to clients in the US, Europe and Asia.  KangoGift is based in the metropolitan Boston area. 

Contact:

Todd Horton

617-861-8335

todd@kangogift.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senior-leaders-lead-the-way-in-recognizing-employees-according-to-new-analysis-by-kangogift-301222268.html

SOURCE KangoGift

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.