WHISTLER, British Columbia, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Sens.ai announces it has surpassed $650,000 USD in crowdfunding on Indiegogo. The campaign officially ends on December 30, 2021, but already has the support of more than 680 backers.
People are looking for a way to achieve a competitive advantage. Meditation apps, training programs, and life and business coaches are all tools employed by many to help them increase performance in a variety of ways. From work to sports to artistic pursuits, calming the brain and training it to achieve peak performance can be difficult to master.
Sens.ai is a consumer brain training solution in a headset that combines with an app to provide more than 20 training programs to help users achieve their goals.
The headset features comfortable, all-day wear EEG electrodes, a high signal quality EEG for clinical-grade neurofeedback, specialized LEDs for light therapy, a heart-rate monitor, Bluetooth sound connectivity to smartphones and tablets, and an audio-in jack.
"Sens.ai is exciting because it's the first-ever personalized neuroadaptive system," says Dr. Drew Pierson, former Head of Neuroscience, 40 Years of Zen. "This means it allows you to train your brain, your heart, and receive light in the form of photobiomodulation while it adapts to your own personal neural output. It's an integration of multiple clinical-grade systems into a scalable wearable. Imagine the impact to humanity of bringing this quality of neurotech to homes around the world."
Sens.ai takes decades of clinical research and applies it in a consumer setting. Combining neurofeedback, which has long been used in Neurotherapy clinics for recovery and performance with photobiomodulation and heart rate variability training, Sens.ai is a powerful tool that's simple to use.
"The most intriguing frontier for exploration isn't the depths of the universe, but the exploration of our own inner space," said Paola Telfer, CEO and Founder Sens.ai. "Understanding how the brain works and harnessing neurofeedback to train ourselves for peak performance is empowering, and Sens.ai makes it accessible to anyone. Our growing network of backers has been a clear confirmation that Sens.ai is a product people need and want to help fuel their lives."
Sens.ai features three use modes: Boost, Train and Assess. Boost provides non-invasive light stimulation to prime the brain for any state or activity. Gamma boost provides energy and sharpness. Alpha boost provides a calm, creative flow, and Theta boost is akin to a float-tank experience without the tank.
Sens.ai's "Train mode" is the first wearable technology to train multiple brainwaves essential for peak performance. It combines audio and visual neurofeedback with integrated heart rate variability training and light stimulation for faster, holistic results. Users can select 20-minute, a-la-carte programs or enjoy them as part of a larger Mission. Missions are built-in multi-week expert-designed courses. Programs are healthy mind states mapped to brain frequencies and locations. Assess mode provides functional testing of a user's cognitive enhancement beyond mere reporting of data.
"Sens.ai is the Neurowearable I have been waiting for, both for myself and my clients," says Dr. Amy Serin, Neuropsychology Ph.D., and owner of Serin Centers. "With superb engineering, they have combined the best in-clinic methods we have been using for decades into 1 device, that both personalizes to your goals and adapts to your biometrics in real-time. Combining transcranial photobiomodulation with Neurofeedback was brilliant in that it gives consumers the best of both worlds - an immediately felt state change and the long-term trait changes we all ultimately want."
With Sens.ai, people can supercharge their brains for calm, focused performance in as little as 20 minutes, three times a week. Sens.ai is available to pre-order before December 30 by visiting https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/sens-ai-make-your-brain-sharper-faster-better#.
About Sens.ai
Sens.ai is a Canadian neurotech start-up founded in 2018. Sens.ai believes that changing the world starts with changing oneself. They endeavor to empower people to accelerate their personal development with leading-edge neurotechnology. The team has carefully constructed Programs that can accompany each person on a journey to peak performance and awakening. They have integrated a seamless user experience with science-based personalization to yield quantified progression that's trackable.
For more information, visit https://sens.ai/.
Media Contact
Lauren Ratcliffe, Sens.ai, 9802397982, press@sens.ai
SOURCE Sens.ai