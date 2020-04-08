SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D Perception and LiDAR company Sense Photonics has hired Shauna McIntyre as chief executive officer. McIntyre is a 25-year automotive industry veteran who most recently led Google's automotive services program and Google Maps' automotive programs. She previously was chief of staff for Google's consumer electronics division, and has served on the board of directors of Lithia Motors since April 2019.
Sense Photonics sought a dynamic business leader who could lead the company during an accelerated growth stage. With its first two products now publicly available, the company anticipates expanding its commercial offerings and marketplace footprint. McIntyre, who brings expertise in leading complex engineering programs and the commercialization of global product lines, was a standout candidate to further Sense Photonics' revolutionary solid-state Flash LiDAR architecture as the top choice of global automotive and industrial companies.
"The world needs autonomous delivery of goods and transportation of people today more than ever," said McIntyre. "Vehicles, whether they're robot delivery systems, cars, or trucks, require more effective data imaging systems. Sense's high-performance perception technology has inherent advantages for vehicle systems: Delivering high-quality data to customers in a cost-effective way. I think we're onto something big, and I'm thrilled to play a role in it."
Sense Photonics co-founder Scott Burroughs, an expert in semiconductor laser component engineering and manufacturing who served as CEO since the company's inception in 2016, will now assume the roles of president and chief innovation officer.
"I am extremely proud of the success and important milestones that the Sense Photonics team has achieved in less than three years, which has been rewarded by a growing list of notable customers and partners," said Burroughs. "Shauna's addition gives our leadership team an increase in bandwidth that will greatly expand what we are able to accomplish."
"Welcoming Shauna, I'm more enthusiastic than ever that we will continue our journey toward advancing the state of autonomy and safety," said Joshua Posamentier, member of the Sense Photonics board of directors.
About Sense Photonics
Sense Photonics is building the next generation of 3D perception systems for automotive and industrial sectors including autonomous vehicle LiDAR and 3D sensors for robotics, material handling, activity monitoring, and other industrial applications. Its core Flash technology is protected by over 200 patents and enables a simple, high-performance, solid-state solution with no moving parts. Sense Photonics has offices in San Francisco, CA, Research Triangle Park, NC, and Edinburgh, UK. It is backed by leading VC firms and strategic investors and has developed partnerships with leading automotive and robotics customers.