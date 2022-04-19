The updated Sense Relief app makes it easier for users to activate the app from their iPhone or Apple Watch and track symptoms and usage. Version 2.0 integrates Cardinal Kit for remote clinical studies and advanced data analytics capabilities.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sense Relief, Inc. announces the launch of a major update to its anti-nausea smartwatch app on the Apple App Store. The updated Sense Relief app makes it easier for users to activate the app from their iPhone or Apple Watch and track symptoms and usage. Version 2.0 integrates Cardinal Kit for remote clinical studies and advanced data analytics capabilities. The update also includes new branding, enhanced data collection, and improved privacy and security functions. The app remains free to download from the Apple App Store and use and will work on the Apple Watch Model 3 and newer.
Sense Relief is a digital therapeutics company that uses the Apple Watch to deliver acupressure therapy to a user's wrist to relieve symptoms of nausea and vomiting. The company has plans to expand to additional smartwatches and therapeutic areas. Sense Relief was founded out of a need to manage debilitating pregnancy related nausea and vomiting, or morning sickness, and has now been used over 35,000 times to help ease nausea from motion sickness, migraine-related nausea, VR sickness, nausea from hangovers, and more. The onset of nausea often has no warning, and most anti-nausea medications have a delayed effect and possible unwanted side effects, at least drowsiness. Acupressure has been clinically shown to help relieve nausea in a majority of patients in 16 randomized studies.
In June 2021, Sense Relief received a non-dilutive grant from UCSF/Stanford BioDesign, which supported the development, validation, and integration of Cardinal Kit into Sense Relief's iPhone App and database. The improved data collection and analysis allow Sense Relief to optimize the user experience, enhance research capabilities, and conduct remote clinical studies. The research areas of most interest are in maternal health, such as predicting and preventing preterm birth. However, researchers are also interested in predicting and interrupting the onset of migraine attacks. "We are excited to grow our user base and see what valuable insights come from this unique and powerful dataset," says Matt Bucklin, Sense Relief co-founder and CEO.
Cardinal Kit is an open-sourced software for distributed clinical studies developed at Stanford. Cardinal Kit collects over 140 data points from Apple Health and the Apple Watch with the user's permission. Development of Sense Relief was done by the programming team at Alternova, a software development company specializing in programming for the digital health industry, and overseen by co-founders Ricardo Velasquez and Maria Clara Mesa. Version 2.0 of Sense Relief asks users a series of onboarding questions to categorize the symptoms and causes, followed up with tracking capabilities and questionnaires to get users' feedback after Sense Relief delivers the therapy to help optimize and customize each user's treatment.
