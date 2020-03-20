SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the global pandemic, Sensely announced today that it has launched a series of customized COVID-19 screening and educational tools with enterprises around the world. Using Sensely's platform, enterprises can seamlessly incorporate the unique avatar and speech-based Sensely chat interface into their existing websites or mobile apps.
In addition, Sensely also announced the launch of covidconsult.com, a general purpose tool for consumers that includes a handy screening tool, general advice, and links to COVID-19 content from trusted sources such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, and the UK's National Health Service.
Customized COVID-19 tools utilizing Sensely technology have been already been launched as follows:
National Institute of Biomedical Innovation, Health, and Nutrition – In conjunction with Sensely, system integrators, and the Japanese Medical Association, the institute has launched a Japanese language tool that is being widely distributed in Japan.
Medi24 – A Swiss subsidiary of Allianz Partners, Medi24 offers innovative telemedical services in multiple languages to EU citizens. Medi24's screening tool is available in English, German, French, and Italian.
National Health Service – COVID-19 assessment questions have been added to symptom triage portion of the popular Ask NHS mobile app, which is experiencing heavy utilization in support of the UK's urgent call to encourage digital access.
An Integrated U.S. Payer/Provider has deployed custom conversations in the Sensely mobile app for the purpose of monitoring patients after COVID-19 screening tests have been administered.
Sensely's architecture provides enterprises with the ability to seamlessly update conversational and informational content as the fluid COVID-19 situation continues to develop. This capability is critical as front-line organizations desire to provide members with updated guidelines and advice as they become available. For enterprises who wish to deploy COVID-19 tools, but who don't have available in-house technical resources, Sensely also provides a conversation design and technical team that can rapidly create full solutions that are readily deployable via a simple URL, which can conveniently and broadly deployed through multiple channels such as web, social, text, email, QR code, and chat platforms.
"Our partners believe in the power of conversational engagement, and the current pandemic presents an important challenge due to the need to rapidly provide trusted guidance to their large consumer bases," commented Billy Daniels, Director of Product Management, Sensely, adding "Speed also matters, as does flexibility. We're appreciative of the Sensely tool being called into service to help meet the demands of this unprecedented situation, and I am confident that we'll be able to continue to be a valued resource."
About Sensely
Sensely's avatar and chatbot-based platforms assist insurance plan members and patients with the insurance services and healthcare resources they need, when they need it.
