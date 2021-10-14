GOLDEN, Colo., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sensera's 3rd generation cameras have been redesigned from the inside out to provide a range of new features and capabilities including:
- Wider fields-of-view on all models, providing more site coverage
- Improved image quality with clear, high-resolution images up to 13 megapixels, 4K time-lapse video, and recorded video up to 1080p HD
- Larger edge-recording capacities (DVR) up to 512GB providing up to 137 days of high-resolution continuous video recording
- Improved reliability for robust 24/7 operation in all environments, backed up by a 3-year warranty
Smart Technology Elevates Ease of Use
Sensera's 3rd generation cameras are the first of their kind to offer universal 4G/LTE connectivity using eSIM technology. As part of Sensera's SiteCloud service, wireless carriers for specific devices are updated automatically over the air ensuring optimal camera connectivity for any given location and assures seamless, uninterrupted wireless coverage when moving systems from one site to another. Sensera's 3rd generation cameras now support 100's of wireless carriers worldwide, providing multi-national customers significant logistical advantages.
Significantly Lower Camera Costs for Project Teams
Sensera has also announced new "Project Pricing" that lowers camera costs by 20-50% on construction and other temporary or portable projects. Project Pricing for a typical 15-month project is $278/month including camera and full SiteCloud cellular service, 2-way shipping, full project hardware warranty, and 10-year SiteCloud media retention, providing tremendous value, simplified logistics, and peace of mind.
The new MC26 fixed position camera model is available at an unprecedented price point for professional compact-solar cameras at only $1,999, complete with continuous video recording, 1080p live streaming, and high-definition time-lapse capabilities.
"This is a major step in Sensera continuing to execute on our original vision to make site cameras flexible, reliable and affordable for construction and municipal customers. Our engineering team has done a fantastic job taking customer feedback and what we have learned in the field to create a new lineup of SiteCloud cameras that will continue to lead the market in innovation and price/performance. The new camera architecture provides an important foundation to continue to provide real-time jobsite intelligence via visual monitoring." said David Gaw, Founder and CEO, Sensera Systems.
Sensera site cameras are powered by Sensera's SiteCloud platform which provides easy-to-use software for viewing, monitoring, and sharing real-time site data, detecting actionable insights, and simplifying workflow. SiteCloud is tightly integrated with Sensera's complete line of fixed position and security cameras, mobile apps, and SiteCloud-AERIAL drone photography services to support improved productivity, quality, safety, and automated documentation from one simple web interface. SiteCloud service includes WiFi and 4G LTE connectivity making it a true end-to-end solution. Integrations with Procore®, Autodesk Construction Cloud, and PlanGrid simplify and automate workflow across the enterprise.
About Sensera Systems
Sensera Systems is the market leader in affordable, easy to deploy solar cameras. Our professional solutions are purpose built for the rigors of construction job sites, both large and small. With thousands of projects deployed across North America, our solar/wireless solutions help project stakeholders stay informed and remotely manage their LEM, logistics, risk, and safety from any location, in real-time. Securely managed from a single platform, our solutions provide the most reliable and cost-effective visual documentation in the industry's, all in a hassle-free package that is easy to setup and use within minutes. For more information about Sensera Systems, please visit our website http://www.senserasystems.com
