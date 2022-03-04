NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sensor patch market is expected to be driven by factors such as the benefits of sensor patches for providers and patients. The market is estimated to grow by USD 4.31 bn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 35.19% during the forecast period.
Vendor Analysis
The sensor patch market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as adopting M and A strategies to compete in the market. Avery Dennison Corp., Barcode Technologies Ltd., Dexcom Inc., Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd., GENTAG Inc., HIVOX BIOTEK Inc., Hocoma AG, iFertracker, iRhythm Technologies Inc., Leaf Healthcare Inc., Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, NanoSonic Inc., Preventice Solutions Inc., Sensium Healthcare Ltd., Taizhou Best Electric Equipment Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., VitalConnect Inc., Vpatch Cardio Pty Ltd., and Isansys Ltd., among others, are some of the key vendors operating in the market.
Sensor Patch Market 2022-2026: Drivers
Benefits of sensor patches for providers and patients are driving the growth of the sensor patch market. Various healthcare insurance companies and healthcare device companies are introducing devices such as sensor patches that help monitor diseases on a regular basis due to the rising costs of healthcare. These patches are easy to use daily. They can be concealed under clothes and do not hamper movements or day-to-day tasks. With advances in technology, many patches feature wireless connectivity in addition to the features of regular sensor patches. Features such as the continuous flow of healthcare data and the accuracy of data and convenience in daily use are popularizing these patches among healthcare providers. In addition, easy connectivity with devices such as smartphones will increase the demand for such patches. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the sensor patch market during the forecast period.
Sensor Patch Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
By application, the sensor patch market has been segmented into diagnostics, monitoring, and medical therapeutics. The diagnostics segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the strong demand for high-quality medical technologies, increasing geriatric population, high healthcare expenditure, increasing focus on early diagnosis and prevention, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases and disorders. Sensor patches provide continuous monitoring and feedback, which helps users take timely prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and control.
By geography, the sensor patch market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW). North America will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the sensor patches market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and Asian regions. The increasing number of health-conscious individuals in the region will drive the sensor patch market growth in North America during the forecast period.
Sensor Patch Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 35.19%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 4.31 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
39.97
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 45%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, UK, France, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Avery Dennison Corp., Barcode Technologies Ltd., Dexcom Inc., Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd., GENTAG Inc., HIVOX BIOTEK Inc., Hocoma AG, iFertracker, iRhythm Technologies Inc., Leaf Healthcare Inc., Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, NanoSonic Inc., Preventice Solutions Inc., Sensium Healthcare Ltd., Taizhou Best Electric Equipment Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., VitalConnect Inc., Vpatch Cardio Pty Ltd., and Isansys Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
