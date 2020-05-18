LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensorium Corporation, the global virtual reality media platform, is announcing a partnership with the Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), the leading industry association for the blockchain technology ecosystem. The move is designed to underpin and bolster Sensorium's use of blockchain as an important element in the creation and broadcasting of unique VR content on the Sensorium Galaxy platform. Given anticipated global usage of the Sensorium Galaxy platform will contribute to GBBC's endeavours in promoting blockchain technologies among governments and industry leaders.
Within the framework of the partnership a raft of various activities are planned which include participation in forums, conferences and other platforms, all designed to inform, educate and discuss important and landmark developments in blockchain technologies. The first event is set to take place on the 28th of May, 2020. Alex Blagirev, Director of IR, Digital and Technology, Sensorium Corporation, will take part in the GBBC Virtual Members Forum presenting his vision on how social virtual reality will change the way people from all over the world entertain and interact with each other.
Brian Kean, CCO, Sensorium Corporation, said: "Just as the internet enabled the frictionless peer-to-peer exchange of information, blockchain has the potential to usher in the frictionless exchange of assets. Blockchain technology is the most secure way to transfer digitised assets and information peer-to-peer or organisation-to-organisation through the use of distributed ledgers. We believe that partnership with the GBBC will help us maximise the benefits of blockchain for the Sensorium Galaxy."
Sensorium is a keen proponent of blockchain and was a key participant at the 4th Annual Blockchain Central held in Davos, Switzerland earlier this year, hosted by GBBC. The Davos event brought together leading voices and innovators in the blockchain industry, and business leaders and policy makers. Sensorium revealed how social networks will gradually move to the 3D virtual space because of the unique collective communal experiences it provides and how blockchain is also central to these developments.
Sandra Ro, CEO, GBBC, said: "The GBBC's mission is to educate business leaders on blockchain technology, provide a forum for businesses and technology experts to collaborate on blockchain-based business solutions, support businesses interested in implementing blockchain technology in their operations and advocate for the global adoption of this transformative technology. Sensorium Galaxy is set to be the one-stop destination for multi-user immersion in entertainment experiences and discovery through its experiential social 3D worlds. Without a doubt, it signals an important evolutionary step in our digital lives and it is both beneficial and exciting to be part of this important movement."
GBBC is the international trade association for the blockchain technology ecosystem. It brings together innovative organisations and thought leaders from over 50 countries to advance understanding of blockchain technology amongst global regulators and business leaders. Formally launched during the 2017 Annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, GBBC is dedicated to furthering the adoption of blockchain technology by engaging the influential and powerful leaders and revealing the benefits of harnessing this groundbreaking technology.
About Sensorium Galaxy
Sensorium Corporation, together with strategic partner Redpill VR, is currently developing the Sensorium Galaxy (sensoriumgalaxy.com) social virtual reality platform which enables the seamless broadcast of synchronized virtual reality content to users all around the globe. This platform signals a radical change in the way users can experience virtual reality, moving beyond its previously solitary nature. Sensorium Galaxy enables users to interact with each other as events are either live-streamed or accessed from a library. Sensorium Galaxy also signals an evolution of social networks, with users not confined to one-dimensional platforms, but able to engage and interact with friends and other users in a virtual environment. Sensorium Galaxy will be comprised of themed planets that present users with different options for social interaction.
About Sensorium Corporation
Sensorium Corporation is a technology company that creates digital simulations of real-world venues and virtual worlds in cooperation with its content partners – globally recognized concert venues, clubs and festivals. Investment in the project to date is approximately $70 million, and it has come from a group of EU companies in both the gaming and entertainment industries. For more information, proceed to sensoriumxr.com.
About Global Blockchain Business Council
The Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC) is the leading industry association for the blockchain technology ecosystem. Conceived on Sir Richard Branson's Necker Island, the GBBC is a Swiss-based non-profit launched in 2017 in Davos, Switzerland. The organisation brings together innovators and thought-leaders from over 50 countries to further adoption of blockchain technology by engaging and educating regulators, business leaders, and lawmakers on how to harness this groundbreaking technology to create more secure, equitable, and functional societies. For more information, proceed to gbbcouncil.org.