Sensorium Galaxy Building the Mecca of Electronic Dance Music in Virtual Reality with the Creators of World-famous Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza Nightclubs

Sensorium strikes a landmark partnership with the creative force behind Ibiza's hottest nightlife venues and brands which top the official ranking of World's Best Clubs. The move demonstrates Sensorium's commitment to creating state-of-the-art virtual reality clubbing experiences for platform users.