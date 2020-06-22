TORONTO, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Sensors & Software is pleased to introduce the latest evolution of the NOGGIN® 100 ground penetrating radar (GPR) system – the NOGGIN® Ultra 100.
The NOGGIN Ultra 100 combines the world-renowned capability of powerful, easy-to-use NOGGIN® GPRs with the Ultra Receiver technology, first introduced to the low frequency pulseEKKO® system. The new NOGGIN® Ultra 100 collects GPR data thousands of times faster, allowing you to see deeper than ever before. This new technology enables:
- Stacking GPR traces up to 65,536 times, with little or no reduction in collection speed.
- The random noise floor to be greatly reduced, allowing the recording of GPR signals more than 100 times smaller than before.
- Double or triple the depth of penetration at some locations.
- Collection of 32-bit, high dynamic range data to see small, subtle, and real GPR signals.
The capabilities of the NOGGIN® Ultra 100 are ideally suited for geotechnical and geological applications as well as deep utility-locating, environmental applications, and archaeology.
The NOGGIN® Ultra 100 is fully compatible with NOGGIN® systems using the DVL-500. Upgrade packages are available to add a NOGGIN® Ultra 100 to your SmartCart and SmartTow configurations.
Founded in 1988, Sensors & Software is the worldwide leader of GPR innovations. The company offers a wide range of hardware and software products and services designed to understand what lies beneath the surface and empower informed decision–making.