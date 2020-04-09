YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business owners are under increased demands and pressure right now to keep their companies running, employees paid, and customers healthy, while balancing new government regulations restricting the number of people within a facility at a given time. Seeing these restrictions as something more than just temporary, Youngstown-based SenSource got to work configuring their existing products into an easy-to-use Occupancy Monitoring solution. "Clearly these new restrictions are a direct response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, even once we exit this pandemic phase, we fully expect these restrictions to stay enforced as social distancing will be required for some time," SenSource President and CEO Joe Varacalli shared. "That is why we wanted to provide a simple, easy-to-deploy solution for these businesses to accurately track the number of people in their locations. Everyone is struggling right now, and keeping an accurate headcount shouldn't be a concern. Businesses can literally get started with our system the same day they contact us."
SenSource's Occupancy Monitoring system, SAFESPACE, consists of two components. It starts with a simple smart device interface that allows workers to manually input ins and outs which then displays on a TV or monitor to give a real-time occupancy count. The second component is an optional upgrade that automates the counting process with SenSource's People Counting sensor. Boasting 97%+ accuracy, the sensor is mounted overhead of the entrances and exits. As customers cross the designated threshold marker created by the sensor, it automatically sends a signal to the display, updating the location's occupancy. The overhead video-based sensor can accurately monitor multiple customers at multiple entrances/exists at the same time, improving accuracy to the highest standards. Removing the human element from the counting process can increase accuracy and productivity.
In addition, users can create reports and look at historical data to identify detailed customer traffic trends while at the same time ensuring they are staying within the government's restrictions.
SenSource has been actively working on this project these past few weeks and is stocking up inventory levels, preparing for an uptick in business. "While we acknowledge this is an opportunity for us as a business, we also sincerely appreciate the ability to leverage our capabilities to help other businesses in Ohio, and across the country, thrive during these difficult times," Varacalli commented.
To learn more about SenSource's Occupancy Monitoring system, please visit: www.sensourceinc.com/occupant-counter or contact SenSource by phone at 1-800-239-1226
About SenSource
SenSource is committed to providing innovative people counting technology solutions that enable its global clients to make better business decisions. The growing list of clients making better decisions with SenSource business solutions expands daily with markets including retail, libraries, education, government entities and amusement parks.
