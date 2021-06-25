DALLAS, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sentiero Ventures, a $10 million, Dallas-based venture capital fund, has made a $250,000 investment in Data Sentinel, the leader in sensitive data management innovation. This investment marks the first of 10 investments for the fund.
Data Sentinel is a data trust and compliance platform that helps businesses persistently manage their data privacy compliance, governance, and quality in real time. Data Sentinel's proprietary deep learning discovery technology illuminates the true nature of an organizations data across all sources and systems, monitoring and measuring the data to ensure compliance with company policies and evolving regulations. Led by industry veterans with extensive real-world experience, Data Sentinel has been built to help businesses produce trusted, correct, compliant, and well governed data.
"We're excited about Data Sentinel because it automates the tracking, management and remediation of sensitive data challenges in near real time using artificial intelligence," notes David Evans, Managing Partner of Sentiero Ventures. "Additionally, Data Sentinel is able to tap the talent and opportunity in two of the best cities in North America for technology with its headquarters in Toronto, Canada, and its main sales office in Austin, Texas."
Data Sentinel will use proceeds from the funding to accelerate its rapid growth in the data privacy and sensitive data management software market. To expand its customer base and product offering, the company is already accelerating its product roadmap and is making considerable new investments in its technology development, customer success, and sales and marketing teams
"I am a firm believer in the power of data and the impact it has to businesses who harness it effectively. Data Sentinel was engineered to put a spotlight on the most impactful parts of your data to enable you to trust, protect, manage, and monetize your data with exceptional outcomes," says Brian Kordelski, Data Sentinel, Chief Revenue Officer for Data Sentinel. "Given the increased demands across the United States on risk and compliance at the state and local level coupled with the federal governments scrutiny on the protection of 'sensitive data' from malware attacks we have never seen a more pressing time for Data Sentinel. We are front and center in arming our customers and prospects, here in Texas and across the US, with a complete data picture to manage their information with confidence and clarity."
Data Sentinel CEO Mark Rowan adds, "Data Sentinel has been built with the goal of helping companies produce correct, compliant, well governed data to manage their businesses. Our partnership with Brightspark, Sentiero, Delbridge, and high value angel investors will enable us to achieve our vision."
The $2.9M financing was led by Brightspark Ventures, with participation from Sentiero Ventures, Delbridge Capital Partners, and several angel investors.
About Sentiero Ventures
Sentiero Ventures invests in early-stage software as a service companies that utilize artificial intelligence (AI) as a key element of their solution, capitalizing on the artificial intelligence sector that is expected to add $15 trillion to the global economy by 2030. With a unique approach to screening and supporting investments, Sentiero is closing the gap between what AI can do and what is useful to a business. The fund invests in verticals including Business Services, Software, Marketing, Real Estate, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Entertainment. After investment, Sentiero creates a pathway for its investor-advisors to help support their portfolio companies with operating expertise and connections to potential clients and partners. http://www.sentiero.vc.
Media Contact
David Evans, Sentiero Ventures, +1 (214) 660-5758, david.evans@sentiero.vc
SOURCE Sentiero Ventures