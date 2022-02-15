LOUISVILLE, K.Y., Feb.15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --SentryHealth, a leader in workforce health management, has recently expanded its provider quality and cost intelligence database. This product development initiative enables the company to more deeply evaluate physicians and facilities to connect members with the highest value care.
"Effective medical advocacy and care navigation start with having accurate, extensive quality and cost data," said Matt Doctrow, Senior Vice President of Analytics for SentryHealth. "Pairing this intelligence with the expertise of our Registered Nurse Advocates, we can ensure that members are guided toward the very best health care possible."
SentryHealth has profiled nearly 10,000 hospitals and facilities, more than 11,000 ambulatory surgery centers, and more than 2.1 million medical professionals nationwide. Compiling and analyzing millions of data points that can impact quality and cost, the company has identified providers with the best clinical and financial outcomes.
"More than half of Americans are concerned about having access to quality health care," noted SentryHealth CEO, J. Kevin Porter. "We're on a mission to change lives by making care more personalized, more accessible, and more affordable. Having robust insight into provider quality and cost further drives our objective."
Employers, benefits advisors, third-party administrators, and others interested in learning more about SentryHealth's solutions can visit http://www.sentryhealth.com, email connect@sentryhealth.com, or call 866.891.8937.
About SentryHealth
SentryHealth is leading the charge in employee health and wellbeing. Its integrated health solution is the perfect combination of technology and personalized support from caring medical professionals. Powered by AI, the company analyzes data from multiple sources to develop unique Intelligent Profiles complete with personalized recommendations. Pairing these profiles with smart technology and Registered Nurse Advocates, it engages with each employee to ensure they receive the right care at the right time. The result is better participation, higher satisfaction, greater outcomes, and lower costs. Visit http://www.sentryhealth.com to learn more.
