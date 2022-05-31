Company recognized by Worksite Wellness Council of Louisville for efforts to address stress, burnout and work/life balance.
LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SentryHealth, a leader in employee health and wellbeing solutions, today announced it has been recognized by the Worksite Wellness Council of Louisville as an award recipient.
The award recognizes employers that achieved success over the last year considering challenges from COVID-19. SentryHealth was recognized for its efforts to address mental health, including stress management, burnout, work/life balance, and more.
"We take a whole-person, whole-organization approach to employee health and wellbeing," said Colleen Hekkanen, LCSW, CCM, Chief Clinical Services Officer at SentryHealth. "Our goal is to address our employees' needs so they feel understood and supported, no matter what life throws at them."
On top of being able to take advantage of their own digital care center and on-staff experts, other benefits that SentryHealth offers its employees to better address mental health and work/life balance include:
- Remote working opportunities
- Flexible work arrangements
- Personalized Paid Time Off
- Regular check-ins that encourage open dialogue
"We are committed to ensuring positive health and wellbeing not just for our clients and their employees, but for our team as well," remarked J. Kevin Porter, SentryHealth CEO. "Our employees are our greatest asset and we're constantly working to provide them with what they need to continue to be successful on and off the job."
About SentryHealth
SentryHealth is leading the charge in employee health and wellbeing. Its integrated health solution is the perfect combination of technology and personalized support from caring medical professionals. Powered by AI, the company analyzes data from multiple sources to develop unique Intelligent Profiles complete with personalized recommendations. Pairing these profiles with smart technology and Registered Nurse Advocates, it engages with each employee to ensure they receive the right care at the right time. The result is better participation, higher satisfaction, greater outcomes, and lower costs. Visit https://sentryhealth.com, email connect@sentryhealth.com or call 866.891.8937.
Media Contact
Amanda Evans, SentryHealth, 502.569.1044, amanda.evans@sentryhealth.com
SOURCE SentryHealth