A leading direct to consumer brand of mini split air conditioners, Senville is pleased to announce the first mini split air conditioner to Work with Alexa. This is the first heat pump to work natively with the Amazon Alexa App and Amazon Alexa enabled products like the Echo.
MONTREAL, Quebec, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Working closely with Amazon Alexa Connect Kit team, Senville developed the first mini split heat pump that works natively with Alexa. Rather than using third-party software, the Senville mini split system works directly with Alexa via the Alexa App or with voice control on any Amazon Alexa enabled device.
Fawzi Karout, a Digital Marketing Consultant for Senville, states that there has already been a lot of interest in the new product. People want a smart product that is safe and easy to use and I think certifying our product to Work with Alexa makes us an industry leader.
"Mini split air conditioners have already been revolutionizing how people heat and cool their homes," says Karout. "A smart mini split that Works with Alexa is far more efficient, and lets you optimize your energy consumption even further."
Karout adds that many users are enjoying the fact that they can control their temperature settings from the office or while on the road, and some customers have purchased their air conditioner specifically for their vacation homes.
Senville is renowned for offering the most advanced heating and cooling systems in the world. Ultra-Inverter Technology allows the company's mini split systems to provide cooling and heating at up to -22F/-30C, with up to 75% efficiency, meaning no additional cost overages for energy as temperatures go lower.
Additionally, a range of Senville's products offer Energy Star Certification, ensuring the most eco-friendly and efficient operation in their class, along with reduced annual energy consumption.
