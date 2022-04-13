SEO North now offers local SEO services for addiction treatment and drug rehab facilities in North America
OTTAWA, Ontario, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SEO North recently announced the addition of its new service for local SEO. The agency specializes in SEO for drug rehab and addiction treatment facilities throughout North America. "Few treatment centers realize how poorly they rank in local searches," said Isaac Adams-Hands, founder and CEO of SEO North. "In a local search, a facility can drop down to the second or third page of search results just five miles away from its location. Most people who search look at the top three results on the first page instead of all the results on the first few pages. About 96% of people who search for a local query will pick a result on the first page." Isaac provided a visual aid of a map with red and green dots showing ranking numbers in a radius around a location. Red dots were associated with lower rankings, and green dots were associated with high rankings on the first page. Isaac said that SEO North works hard to turn the entire radius map green for the treatment facilities it serves.
Businesses today face more competition, and having a strong online presence is an integral part of being a successful leader. Local SEO is designed to help boost business for entities that serve a local population. With a local SEO strategy, an addiction treatment facility has a tailored approach to attract a target demographic, increase website traffic and generate more leads. Although offline marketing is still important, online marketing with local SEO is a focus that treatment facilities need to consider. "We noticed that addiction treatment and drug rehab facilities receive the most website traffic and phone calls from Google Business Profile," said Isaac Adams-Hands. "According to our estimates, over 95% of their calls come from GBP instead of organic web calls. That is a powerful message of how important local SEO is for treatment facilities."
Research supports SEO North's emphasis on the importance of local SEO. According to statistics, up to 46% of all searches on Google are local. This means that they have a specific geographic location added with the search query. About 97% of people who search online look for a local business, and nearly 86% of people use Google Maps to find local businesses. Also, about 78% of mobile local searches lead to a purchase offline. Those statistics show how important it is for facilities to reach their target market, and local SEO can help connect them. "With the growing rates of addiction since the start of the pandemic, treatment facilities everywhere in North America are looking for more ways to reach the people who need their services," added Isaac. "A strong SEO strategy that focuses on local SEO is a good place to start, and we are here to help drug rehab or addiction treatment facilities work toward their goals."
About SEO North
SEO North is located in Ottawa, Ontario. It is owned by Isaac Adams-Hands. He is a digital marketer and full-stack developer who graduated from the University of Western Sydney with a bachelor's degree. Addiction recovery is one of his areas of expertise. The SEO North team works together with a goal of focusing on customers and their unique needs, and they work hard to double every dollar clients invest in their services in generated sales. They welcome organizations that have not experienced the growth other agencies promised them.
SEO North is committed to education, transparency, accountability, and quality customer service. Auditing, researching, and planning are all performed by the SEO North team. They develop strategies that focus on minimizing technical SEO errors, boosting qualified leads, and increasing organic traffic growth. To achieve this, they develop optimized content, optimize websites for searches, build authority with the use of backlinks and provide advanced analytics for continual improvements that keep their clients competitive. SEO North also offers live chat support on its website. For more information, see http://www.SEONorth.ca.
Isaac Adams-Hands, SEO North
