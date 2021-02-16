DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SEOblog.com, a fast-growing website providing the latest SEO news, tips and resources and helping business owners connect with leading SEO agencies, has released its exclusive 2021 ratings naming the best SEO companies in Canada.
SEOblog analysts determined the 15 best SEO companies in Canada based on dozens of key quantitative and qualitative factors. SEOblog industry experts examined each Canadian digital marketing agency's website, industry experience, market presence, client list, portfolio, expert certifications and authorship, among other factors in its ranking system.
SEOblog has provided an in-depth view of companies in a particular city or focus area on various directory pages to help business owners find the expert help they need to grow. This was a new, free offer added by SEOblog in 2019.
Canada has several of the nation's top SEO agencies that provide a very competitive digital marketing landscape.
"Small businesses with the right SEO strategy and superior mobile website can now quickly gain more traction and rank on the first page of Google," said Bassem Ghali, the founder and head of client strategy at Green Lotus in Toronto. "But, businesses with weak SEO or those who continue to ignore SEO best practices or upcoming trends like voice SEO, will lose their online market share to competitors much faster. Today, 50% of all searches on Google are via voice. This is a fact that no business owner can ignore. Businesses need to determine how to best adapt and master SEO in 2021."
SEOblog.com rankings are updated regularly as the market shifts and new players emerge. SEOblog.com has published more than 2,300 agency listings, with more added every day. There is no fee to participate, and the website welcomes all qualified agencies to apply.
SEOblog.com's 15 Best SEO Companies in Canada in 2021:
LinkNow Media, TechWyse, My Little Big Web, Search Engine People, Linkeo Canada, Canadian Web Designs, Social Media 55, Green Lotus, Upkeep Media, Variance Marketing, NVISION, UV Designs, Brand & Mortar, BrandLume and SEO Discovery.
Link: https://www.seoblog.com/best-seo-companies/canada/
About SEOblog.com
SEOblog.com is a leading thought leadership site with a rich history of publishing educational and informative articles about SEO and digital marketing topics. In early 2019, SEOblog.com answered the call from buyers of digital marketing services that lacked unbiased, informative online resources and launched a comprehensive directory to highlight the best SEO companies in the United States -- https://www.seoblog.com/best-seo-companies/ -- and Canada. SEOblog's mission is to connect businesses with qualified digital marketing agencies while also offering further SEO education, best practices and industry trends.
SEOblog.com is a one-stop shop for educational SEO and digital marketing content, research, ratings and reviews for the best agencies in each local market across the United States and Canada. The website will be increasing its coverage of U.S. and Canada SEO agencies and accepting more guest blog posts in the coming months. Contact SEOblog if you're interested in getting involved.
Media Contact
Brandon George, SEOblog, +1 (415) 917-4334, info@seoblog.com
SOURCE SEOblog