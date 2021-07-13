DALLAS, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SEOblog.com, a fast-growing website providing the latest SEO news, tips and resources and helping business owners connect with leading digital marketing and SEO agencies, has released its exclusive 2021 ratings naming the best social media marketing companies in the United States.
SEOblog analysts determined the 15 best social media marketing companies based on dozens of key quantitative and qualitative factors. SEOblog industry experts examined each digital marketing agency's website, social media experience, market presence, client list, portfolio, expert certifications and authorship, among other factors in its ranking system.
SEOblog has provided an in-depth view of companies in a particular city or focus area on various directory pages to help business owners find the expert help they need to grow. This was a new, free offer added by SEOblog in 2019.
The U.S. boasts top social media marketing agencies that contribute to a highly competitive digital marketing landscape.
"More than half of U.S. searches do not end in a click," said Jeru Fonesca, partner at Foxxr Digital Marketing. "In 2021 and beyond, businesses must prioritize their local listings and ability to provide answers directly within the SERPs themselves."
Chad Agrawal, founder and CEO of Perfect Clicks, added:
"With SEO, brands can identify keywords for their services, develop high-quality content and attract highly qualified leads while they are actively searching. In today's industry, a content-based strategy builds measurable equity value, digital assets and strong ROI for companies.
"With the right SEO provider, companies can yield over 100x returns, increase brand engagement and secure traffic opportunities ahead of the competition. The companies that produce the best content, tell authentic stories and solve real problems will continue to enable growth for the long term."
SEOblog.com rankings are updated regularly as the market shifts and new players emerge. SEOblog.com has published more than 2,300 agency listings, with more added every day. There is no fee to participate, and the website welcomes all qualified agencies to apply.
SEOblog.com's 15 Best Social Media Marketing Companies in 2021:
Vivial, NEXT! Ad Agency, iMatrix, DashClicks, SmartSites SEO, Funnel Boost Media, Youtech, Foxxr Digital Marketing, iSynergy, Fahrenheit Marketing, Southern Cross Media, BeeSeen Solutions, Internal Profits, Brenton Way and Perfect Clicks.
Link: https://www.seoblog.com/best-social-media-marketing/
About SEOblog.com
SEOblog.com is a leading thought leadership site with a rich history of publishing educational and informative articles about SEO and digital marketing topics. In early 2019, SEOblog.com answered the call from buyers of digital marketing services that lacked unbiased, informative online resources and launched a comprehensive directory to highlight the best SEO companies in the United States. SEOblog's mission is to connect businesses with qualified digital marketing agencies while also offering further SEO education, best practices and industry trends.
SEOblog.com is a one-stop shop for educational SEO and digital marketing content, research, ratings and reviews for the best agencies in each local market across the United States.
