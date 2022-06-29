Terry Cane, Chief Operating Officer of SEOHost.Net, discusses the potential impact an updated sidebar could have on the search engine results page.
ORLANDO, Fla., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Terry Cane, COO of global SSL service domain registration and SEO hosting provider SEOHost.net (https://www.seohost.net), today expressed her opinion on a possible update to the Search Engine Results Page (SERP) that would see the addition of a sidebar to the search engine.
Initially spotted by digital marketer Ryan Mews, this sidebar will reportedly include a range of search filters based on a user's initial query. Judging by the screenshots, these filters appear to be largely semantic, and many seem primarily geared towards eCommerce. However, it's not clear when—or if—this new feature will be incorporated, Cane believes that it would largely enrich the SERP.
"In all, I believe this will be a net positive, particularly for eCommerce companies," says Cane. "The capacity to refine one's results with additional filters means users are likelier to find what they're looking for—and companies that offer value are likelier to receive traffic."
"With that said, it bears mentioning that this isn't the first time Google has tested search filters or sidebars," she continues. "This may either be a follow-up to previous tests conducted by the search giant, or a test of an entirely new feature. It's impossible to say for certain, and only the company's engineers truly know the roadmap."
Cane notes that if and when Google implements this change, it will likely have the same objective as when it releases an algorithm update—namely, improving and enriching search results, allowing the best pages to rise to the top, and making it increasingly difficult to game the system.
"More and more, search engine optimization is a matter of quality rather than technical skill, just as it should be," Cane concludes. "I fully believe that, should Google eventually go forward with the implementation of a sidebar, that trend will continue. Keyword research will always be important to some extent, but in today's context, content is truly king."
