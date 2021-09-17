ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Terry Cane, COO of global SSL service domain registration and SEO hosting provider SEOHost.net (https://www.seohost.net), has again spoken on Google's ongoing battle against regulators after the company was fined $177 million in South Korea.
The country's antitrust regulator issued the fine in the early morning of September 14. Allegedly, the company is abusing the market dominance of the Android operating system to stifle its competition. As noted by Reuters, this is one of the largest fines South Korea has ever imposed on a global technology company.
"South Korea has now joined the massive list of regulatory agencies filing either regulatory actions or lawsuits against Google," says Cane. "And though South Korea's antitrust action has very little to do with search on the surface, the language is startlingly similar. Amongst these agencies, the general consensus appears to be that Google is engaged in anticompetitive practices across its ecosystem, particularly in search."
Late last month, Google redesigned its knowledge base to offer a more thorough explanation of how search engine optimization works, with particular attention given to the metrics by which its algorithm ranks web pages. For the company, which has traditionally been nebulous about its search engine, this is a significant step. Cane believes it will neither be the first nor the last.
"Google is a titan of industry — of that, there can be no doubt," explains Cane "But even a titan cannot face down such immense regulatory pressure for long. Google is currently embroiled in so many legal battles and facing so many fines it's difficult to keep track, and more are very likely to come."
"If things continue at their current pace, Google's redesigned knowledge-base is only the first step," she continues. "The company will likely provide us with progressively deeper insights into its algorithms, thereby taking much of the traditional guesswork out of SEO. What this ultimately means is that the future of search will look very different from what we expected, with antitrust legislation potentially even opening the gates for Google's competitors."
Although there are concerns that opening the "black box" of Google's algorithm could potentially enable the kind of black hat tactics seen in the early days of SEO, Cane thinks this unlikely.
"Every algorithm update in recent years has, as far as we understand, been made with the goal of promoting better content," Cane concludes. "Black hats generally aren't willing to put in the work to create high-quality content. Even if they know how each specific metric is weighted, it's unlikely this will give them any tangible advantage."
