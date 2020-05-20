ROCKVILLE, Md., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sepio Systems, the leader in Rogue Device Mitigation (RDM), today announced the establishment of its U.S. Board of Directors along with the appointment of three inaugural board members to help guide the company into new markets.
Kathleen Casey, former Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner and Senior Advisor with Patomak Global Partners; Monique Shivanandan, former Group Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Chubb Group of Insurance Companies, and Bonnie Stith, former executive with the CIA and President of Stith Associates Coaching and Consulting, will join Sepio Systems' U.S. Board of Directors, bringing decades of combined experience across a variety of sectors and stages of growth to help propel the company's innovation and expansion plans.
"Forming the U.S. Board of Directors is a huge milestone for Sepio as we double down on our commitment to servicing the federal government and private sector in the states," said Yossi Appleboum, Co-Founder and CEO of Sepio System. "To stack the board with the top female leaders in the cybersecurity arena is an honor to help guide us through the next phases of growth and create a mark on the industry that the technology landscape is changing."
Kathleen Casey, former Commissioner with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is currently a Senior Advisor with Patomak Global Partners. Prior to her appointment to the SEC, Kathleen served in various legal and policy roles in the United States Senate, including Staff Director and Counsel of the U.S. Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee; Chief of Staff and Legislative Director to a US Senator and Staff Director of the Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Regulatory Relief in the U.S. Senate Banking Committee.
Monique Shivanandan is a recognized technology leader with 30 years of experience in technology serving as a CIO, CTO and technology advisor in large global companies across various sectors. She joined Chubb as the Group CIO in 2017, after leading the digital transformation of Aviva, a multinational insurer headquartered in the UK. In earlier roles, she served as CTO of Capital One, CIO of British Telecommunications, and CISO of BellSouth Telecommunications.
Monique is a firm advocate of women in technology and uses the challenges she has overcome in her professional career to be an ardent coach for women at all levels and encourages the need for a diverse workforce in a strong company.
As the former Director Center for Cyber Intelligence of the Directorate of Digital Innovation (DDI) at the CIA, Bonnie Stith, President of Stith Associates Coaching and Consulting is an experienced cyber threat expert and executive coach. Bonnie led diverse workforces on intelligence missions, focusing particularly on empowering leaders and organizations to create new opportunities for success through diversity.
Today, Bonnie leads a successful leadership and management consultancy as the President of Stith Associates Coaching and Consulting, where she is able to apply her decades of cybersecurity and leadership experience to guide others.
About Sepio Systems
Sepio is disrupting the cyber-security industry by uncovering hidden hardware attacks. Sepio Prime provides security teams with full visibility into their hardware assets and their behavior in real time. A comprehensive policy enforcement module allows administrators to easily define granular device usage rules and continuously monitor and protect their infrastructure. Leveraging a combination of physical fingerprinting technology together with device behavior analytics, Sepio's software-only solution offers instant detection and response to any threat or breach attempt coming from a manipulated or infected element. Learn more: www.sepio.systems
Media Contact:
Danielle Ostrovsky
Hi-Touch PR
410-302-9459
Ostrovsky@hi-touchpr.com