ROCKVILLE, Md., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sepio Systems, the leader in Rogue Device Mitigation (RDM), today announced it has been recognized in the April 2020 Cool Vendors in Cyber-Physical Systems Security report by Gartner, Inc.
According to the report, "Gartner provides a sampling of Cool Vendors to security and risk management leaders responsible for technology, information and resilience risk. These providers have developed innovative tools and applications that improve security and safety to support the emergence of cyber-physical systems."
"Organizations around the world are housing compromised devices like monitors, keyboards and routers without even knowing the devices have gone rogue. With the definition of IoT often excluding these very pervasive devices, most organizations have little to no visibility into device activity and how long the device has been compromised," said Bentsi Ben-atar, Co-Founder & CMO of Sepio Systems. "Sepio Systems is proud to be recognized as a Cool Vendor in Gartner's Cool Vendors in Cyber-Physical Systems Security."
The report recommends "to manage technology, information and resilience risk, SRM leaders who focus on the security of CPS should: Revise security strategies for CPS by recognizing that cybersecurity approaches, combined with traditional network segmentation and firewall-based OT security, are not enough. Depending on their function, CPS can add layers of complexity, from intermittent connectivity to third-party contact dictated by OEM service-level agreements. Innovative security solutions are coming to market to solve more security challenges than ever before, and should be continuously assessed."
Sepio Systems offers three unique solutions through its RDM (Rogue Device Mitigation) security suite to monitor, defend, and respond immediately to cyber incidents from malicious CPS hardware and threat patterns.
By providing enterprises with the ultimate visibility of what assets are on their network or are connected to their endpoints, Sepio empowers organizations to effectively secure networks and endpoints, significantly reducing attacks using rogue hardware to launch supply chain attacks or succumb to inside threats.
Gartner subscribers can access the report here: https://www.gartner.com/document/3983821
Gartner, "Cool Vendors in Cyber-Physical Systems Security," Katell Thielemann, Wam Voster, Barika Pace, Ruggero Contu, 21 April 2020.
