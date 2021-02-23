SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia Consulting Group, a tech-enabled consulting and services company today released its COVID-19 Vaccine Employer Policies Report. As COVID-19 cases decline across the U.S. and new variants arise, the report found that most companies are uncertain at this time if they will require employees to get immunized with the coronavirus vaccine, while a small percentage of employers will require vaccination before returning to the workplace.
The report also examines how employers are planning to address vaccine incentives, time-off for employees to receive the vaccine or recover from possible side effects, onsite vaccine administration, as well as hybrid and work from home policies.
Key report findings
While most companies are uncertain if they will mandate employees to be vaccinated before returning to the workplace, many have decided they will not mandate vaccinations.
Does your company plan to mandate employees to be vaccinated ?
- 42% - Uncertain at this time
- 31% - No, we will not mandate vaccinations
- 20% - We are considering mandating vaccinations
- 4% - Yes, we will mandate vaccinations for all employees
- 3% - Yes, we will mandate vaccinations for certain employees
Companies that plan to mandate vaccinations for certain employees are considering several factors such as: if an employee works on site, travels, or is in a high exposure job.
For those mandating vaccinations for certain employees, which employees will be required to have the vaccine before returning to work? Note: Respondents selected all that apply.
- 69% - Employees who work onsite
- 46% - Employees who travel internationally
- 39% - Employees in high exposure jobs
- 39% - Employees who travel domestically
- 31% - Employees in positions that have direct contact with customers
- 8% - Employees over 55 years old
The COVID-19 Vaccine Employer Policies Report provides insights and information from 493 people-first companies that participated in a survey from February 4th to February 9th. To download the full report, visit: https://bit.ly/3pHXDBN.
Sequoia's Pulse Reports tap into a vast community of VC-backed tech companies, financial institutions, healthcare organizations, and large enterprises to small businesses across various sectors to understand the latest business trends. To view our recent reports, visit: https://www.sequoia.com/resources/insights-reports/
