BONN, Germany, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SER Group was one of 14 vendors evaluated by Forrester Research based on a set of 25 objective criteria. It received the full score of 5 out of 5 points in 10 criteria including "Document Management", "Digital Process Automation", "Integrations & Interoperability", "Support for Team or Project Workspaces", "Packaged Applications" and "Search". According to the evaluation scale, a full score indicates that the vendor provides superior capabilities relative to others included in this evaluation.
The Forrester report states, "As the flagship product from SER Group, Doxis4 continues to evolve its low-code app design and development capabilities, embed native AI and ML capabilities, and accelerate its vertical strategy with a growing set of solution templates for common use cases."
Dr. Gregor Joeris, CTO of the SER Group, comments, "With over 40 ready-to-run solutions, our strategy is geared towards enabling a faster time-to-market for organizations. Embedded with AI capabilities, these solutions give customers greater operational flexibility, better insights, and improved productivity. We know that a pragmatic use-case oriented approach built on a visionary technological foundation is crucial for digital transformation."
Morad Rhlid, Managing Director of SER Solutions International, adds: "It is our mission to ensure that our customers have the digital dexterity they need to meet the needs of the next normal. Doxis4 as an intelligent information hub plays a central role in this. Meaning, it brings together information from various systems and places it in the right context to empower people, support decision-making and speed up workflows throughout the organization."
The Forrester Wave is based on independent research and rigorous inclusion criteria. It is designed to help enterprise decision-makers understand and shortlist vendors of the content platform market. Full and complimentary access to the The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q2 2021 report and its evaluations of all 14 vendors can be found here.
*The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q2 2021, The 14 Providers That Matter Most And How They Stack Up, June 14, 2021
About the SER Group
The SER Group is a leading software vendor of the international enterprise content management (ECM) and content services market. Over five million users work every day with the SER Group's Doxis4 ECM platform. Based on unified ECM, BPM, collaboration and cognitive services, large companies, corporations, public authorities and organizations design digital solutions for intelligent information and process management. With 35 years of experience, the SER Group's team of 600 employees works from 22 locations around the globe.
For further information and images, please contact us:
SERgroup Holding International GmbH
Julia Pedak
Press and Public Relations
Josef-Schumpeter-Allee 19
53227 Bonn, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0)228 90896-264
Fax: +49 (0)228 90896-222
E-Mail: press@sergroup.com
Media Contact
Carina Birt, Sarum PR, +44 7970006624, carina@sarumpr.com
Gillian Reading, Sarum PR, 7799153550, gillian@sarumpr.com
SOURCE SER Group