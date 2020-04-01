SUFFOLK, Va., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sera-Brynn, LLC today launched CHECKLIGHT®, an innovative endpoint monitoring service designed for small and medium-sized businesses located anywhere in the United States and Canada. The monitoring service combines state-of-the-art cybersecurity technologies with artificial intelligence, machine learning, dynamic threat intelligence, and the expertise of DoD-trained security analysts.
CHECKLIGHT is a unique service made possible through a partnership of cybersecurity, financial services, and insurance companies. Notably, CHECKLIGHT is backed by an industry first: a $250,000 performance warranty that reinforces its cyber protection capabilities.
"We are proud of how this industry-changing service delivers a strong security tool at a reasonable price," states CEO Rob Hegedus. "It's time to democratize endpoint management and give small and medium-sized businesses the tools they need to stay one step ahead of cyber adversaries."
"For the past 10 years we focused on cybersecurity for the defense industry and working with law enforcement – and we still do – but this is a new mindset," added Hegedus. "CHECKLIGHT is a novel way to provide everyday businesses with everyday peace of mind."
CHECKLIGHT's core technology has been used to protect over 14,000 endpoints in government and industry. Because it has minimal resource impact on the functionality of the systems it protects, it can be scaled to millions of endpoints with no architectural changes. Sera-Brynn projects 500,000 endpoint coverage by mid-2020. The company is currently looking for people to join its team to support this technology solution.
About the CHECKLIGHT Technology
CHECKLIGHT leverages artificial intelligence and machine-learning to collect and analyze large volumes of log and event data created within an information system in near-real time. It provides threat monitoring and alerts, endpoint monitoring, event correlation, and incident response capabilities. Being able to look at all security-related data from a single point of view makes it easier for organizations of all sizes to spot out-of-the-ordinary patterns.
About Sera-Brynn
Sera-Brynn, a cybersecurity firm, offers CHECKLIGHT to protect businesses and individuals against cyber threats. Founded in 2011 by former members of the U.S. intelligence community, Sera-Brynn partners with some of the world's most respected and recognized brands to help them secure their infrastructure and meet cybersecurity compliance requirements. Direct press requests to press@sera-brynn.com.