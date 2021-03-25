LOS GATOS, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sereno is pleased to announce they have joined forces with San Carlos based real estate brokerage, Dwell Realtors, led by partners Laura Bertolacci, Bob Bredel, Tatum Clarke, Joyce Romeo, Alana Corso, and their team of highly regarded agents. Dwell has been ranked number one in residential sales in San Carlos since 2015. The firm closed nearly 500M in sales over the last 12 months.
"This unification allows us to further our quest for a better client experience and expand our community reach while providing the same exceptional service clients have come to expect from Dwell," said partner, Laura Bertolacci.
For Sereno, this is the fourth addition in less than 10 months and brings the firm to 575 experienced agents producing $6B in annual sales and furthers its goal to advance the cause and impact of the independent brokerage.
Partner Alana Coros noted, "The heart and soul of Dwell Realtors was built upon collaboration, client advocacy and community so it is amazing to unify with a company like Sereno that shares our same ethos and core mission to continue to elevate the client and agent experience."
Dwell opened its doors in January 2015 as a completely independent brokerage and was built from scratch by a group of high-producing agents. They have ranked the #1 office every year since 2015 in total listings sold, total buyer transaction, and total gross sales volume for San Carlos sales.
"There's a natural synergy that has occurred between these two companies and I couldn't be more excited for our agents, clients, and our community to experience it," said partner Tatum Clarke.
In 2019, Dwell also became the #1 office for gross sales volume for Redwood City properties.
"I am thrilled that we are able to join forces with a company that embodies the same core values that we built our company on 7 years ago. This is truly a win-win for our company, our agents and our clients," remarked Dwell partner, Joyce Romeo.
This expansion reflects Sereno's commitment to advancing the spirit of the independent brokerage to best serve agents, clients, and communities. This latest move follows the firm's intentional growth into the East Bay area through its acquisition of J. Rockcliff Realtors (now branded as Sereno,) the Lake Tahoe region with the Granger Group, and the Sierra Foothills with the Margaretich Group. Sereno is Northern California's largest, locally owned, and operated independently branded residential real estate company.
"Words cannot begin to express how honored and inspired we are to unite with the esteemed Dwell Realtors. We remain convinced that professional and caring Realtors provide the most comprehensive service to the clients they serve. Sereno intends to invest further into this reality for many years to come," said Chris Trapani, co-founder and CEO of Sereno.
To learn more about Dwell, please visit 662 Laurel St, Ste A, San Carlos, CA 94070 or dwellagents.com.
About Sereno
Founded in 2006, Sereno is the largest, locally owned and operated, independent real estate company in Northern California with 14 offices and 575 agents in Silicon Valley, the SF peninsula, Santa Cruz, the East Bay, Lake Tahoe, and Sierra Foothills producing $6 Billion in annual sales volume. Sereno is ranked among the top 5 in the nation for both per agent productivity and highest average sales price. The company offers a highly curated support platform and provides agents with concierge services to strengthen client relationships, as well as world-class technology for well-executed transactions. Its agent-driven Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation is changing lives in local communities, and to date, generated over $3.5 million in charitable donations given to 246 local organizations.
