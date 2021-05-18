GRENOBLE, France, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Serge Maginot presentation will cover various aspects of IoT security and why hardware-based solutions bring the most appropriate security level. The presentation will introduce what is a secure element and why it is needed, especially for IoT edge devices to resist side channel and other attacks. Secure elements (SE) sit at the core of many objects from EMVCo compatible banking cards to SIM cards or electronic passports. Secure elements can either be standalone or be integrated, as secure element IP cores, in a System-on-Chip (SoC), the center of Tiempo Secure expertise.
Serge Maginot presentation will also cover the next step in secure element based security: SEs are bound to become more active, not only protecting the sensitive data they store, but also turning into an active component of the SoC. Tiempo Secure iMRC project, which has received the support of the French Government through the Great Cybersecurity Challenge, will allow to develop smart and adaptive objects that will resist new cyber-attacks.
The presentation will take place during Minalogic Business Meetings, as an online event on May 27th, 2021. The Minalogic Business Meetings allow participants to follow a program of conferences including presentations on the latest hot topics relating to the growing cybersecurity threats and the solutions brought by the most innovative companies in digital technologies.
Serge Maginot, Tiempo Secure CEO, declares: "Our company being a member of Minalogic, I am very happy to participate in the Minalogic Business Meetings, which will allow innovative companies to promote their offer and initiate business relationships, and speakers coming from different backgrounds to deliver their expertise on cybersecurity issues and innovative solutions developed by the industry. I am confident that these Minalogic Business Meetings will be extremely fruitful for every attendee."
Founded in 2005, Minalogic, a French Global Innovation Cluster, boasts more than 400 members, the grand majority of whom are companies. Since 2005, Minalogic has certified 586 projects, which represent a total investment of over 2.2 billion Euros, including 881 million Euros of public investment. The 72 finished projects have generated 86 final products.
More information on the Minalogic Business Meetings is available at https://www.minalogicbusinessmeetings.com
About Tiempo Secure:
Tiempo Secure is an independent SME headquartered near Grenoble, France, founded in 2007, with customers in Europe, North America and Asia. It specializes in the development of intellectual property (IP) in microelectronics and in embedded software for securing connected objects.
The company offers a wide range of Secure Elements (TESIC family) ready to be integrated into "System-on-Chip" (SoC) components, and allowing maximum security (Common Criteria EAL5+ certified) of connected components: authentication on networks with integrated SIM, payment (EMVCo), government or private identification, web authentication (FIDO 2), smart car access, communication with autonomous vehicles (V2X HSM).
For more information: http://www.tiempo-secure.com
