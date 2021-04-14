NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Technology has become the optimal way in which we live, learn, and connect. As we navigate through the pandemic, schools throughout New York City are still operating virtually to seamlessly educate our youth. Though it's a solution, many students, especially those in low-income demographics, aren't afforded the luxury of accessible technology and laptops. Internet inequality is the reason why Sergio Delavicci of John Wick 3 and Power, is championing NYC's young scholars to have accessible technology and laptops in the latest YWCA National Campaign "Stand Against Racism." Delavicci believes that every child should have access to education and technology despite their social-economic status.
"We as a society are standing at a crossroad for change." He states. "A change that will immensely impact our next generation, how they live, how they think, and what they will do. It is our responsibility to channel our wisdom to these young scholars; setting them up for success in life. It starts with internet equality."
YWCA USA's 15th annual Stand Against Racism (SAR) is a national campaign that will take place Thursday - Sunday, April 22 – 25, 2021. All YWCAs nationally will hold events focused on the myriad of racial justice issues that impact the health and safety of communities of color. This year's theme is "Addressing Racism as a Public Health Crisis." Stand Against Racism provides the opportunity for communities across the United States to find an issue or cause that inspires them to take a #StandAgainstRacism and to unite their voices to educate, advocate, and promote racial justice. Delavicci will speak and rally alongside District 47 Councilman Mark Treyger, renowned multi-published photographer Andre Cash, and YW-NYC's young scholars of P.S.90, P.S.188, and P.S.329 on April 22, 2021, at 1 PM to advocate for accessible technology for NYC's young scholars.
ABOUT SERGIO DELAVICCI
Sergio Delavicci is an internationally recognized actor, motivational speaker, professional athlete, humanitarian, and philanthropist known for his roles in John Wick 3, You Were Never Really Here, The Post, Power, Quantico, and more. In his ongoing humanitarian efforts, Delavicci is passionate about giving back to the community by working with at-risk youth, prisons, women empowerment groups, and motivating the next generation. He is also involved in the "Real Men Read Initiative," where prominent men are invited to read at NYC schools to promote literacy. Sergio's giving back initiatives extend to working closely with organizations such as Project Avary, an organization supporting children with a parent who is incarcerated, as well as Children's Village, Bowery Mission, and The Relief Program. Delavicci has been awarded the Certificate of Merit (NY Assembly), Proclamation of Achievement (Senator of NY Kevin S. Parker), Ambassador of Goodwill (International Film Festival of Manhattan), Maurice Talington Hero Award, Fabre Magazine Most Popular Model, and more.
For additional information about Sergio Delavicci, visit thechigroup.co/sergiodelavicci or follow on Instagram at @ruffryder_84
ABOUT YW-NYC
The YWCA of the City of New York (YW-NYC) is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. Established in 1858, the YW-NYC is one of the nation's oldest nonprofit organizations committed to the personal and social development of women, their families, and their communities. In honor of this history, and in service of their mission, the YW-NYC currently provides leadership and advocacy training for young women through our Girls Initiatives program and youth development through our Out-of-School Time (OST) program for elementary and middle school students in culturally diverse communities in Brooklyn and Manhattan.
For additional information about YW-NYC visit ywcanyc.org/ or follow YWCA-NYC on Instagram and Twitter at @ywcanyc
To learn more about the campaign visit standagainstracism.org/
