MILWAUKEE, Sept. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial 1 unveiled its limited-edition S1 MOSH/TRIBUTE eBike today at Electrify Expo, North America's Largest E-Mobility Festival. The first release in Serial 1's exclusive new S1 Series, the S1 MOSH/TRIBUTE pays homage to the stunning vintage prototype that inspired the creation of the Serial 1 eBike brand.

Serial 1's S1 MOSH/TRIBUTE eBike pays homage to the stunning vintage prototype that inspired the creation of the brand

The new S1 Series will roll out special, limited-edition versions of the company's production eBikes that have been elevated with premium finishes, added technology, exclusive components, and unmatched attention to detail. Production of the S1 MOSH/TRIBUTE, available for pre-order today, will be limited to just 650 units total — 325 available in the United States and 325 available in Europe. Delivery is anticipated for late Q4 of this year.

"When Serial 1 launched in October 2020, the first eBike shown to the public was a stunning prototype drawn from the vintage motorcycle that inspired the creation of the Serial 1 eBike brand," says Aaron Frank, Brand Director at Serial 1. "We are thrilled now to offer a limited-edition that so faithfully captures the iconic look and feel of that first prototype, and to use this moment as a springboard to launch our S1 Series that will see even more exclusive and highly-desirable Serial 1 eBike models in the future."  

Based on Serial 1's MOSH/CTY production model, the S1 MOSH/TRIBUTE holds remarkably true to the original prototype, including rich gloss black paint with gold graphics, distinctive, white-toned Schwalbe Super Moto-X tires (exclusive to Serial 1), a hand-crafted, honey-colored leather saddle and matching leather grips from Brooks England, and a stamped-brass shield mounted to the front signature light.

Behind the special paint and components, the S1 MOSH/TRIBUTE maintains all the features and functionality of the standard MOSH/CTY model, including the maintenance-free Gates Carbon Drive belt, powerful Brose mid-mount motor, smooth TRP hydraulic disc brakes, internally routed cables and wires, and integrated lighting.

For downloadable images of the S1 MOSH/TRIBUTE, please visit https://serial1.com/press-kit/. For more information on Serial 1's S1 Series, or to reserve your very own S1 MOSH/TRIBUTE, please visit www.serial1.com/tribute.

About Serial 1

Serial 1 offers premium eBicycles that are guided by intelligent, human-centered design and crafted using the most advanced bicycle technology available, to create the easiest and most intuitive way to experience the fun, freedom, and instant adventure of riding a pedal-assist electric bicycle. Find out more by visiting www.serial1.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/serial-1-debuts-limited-edition-moshtribute-ebike-first-in-s1-series-301379183.html

SOURCE Serial 1

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.