IRVINE, Calif., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon sellers voted for the Serious Sellers Podcast as the top podcast in Seller Sessions' SellerPoll Amazon Awards, the first annual awards for Amazon and private label sellers. The Serious Sellers Podcast, managed by Helium 10, an established SaaS provider and the leading all-in-one software for third-party Amazon sellers, was selected for the award among 14 other podcasts. The show is hosted by Bradley Sutton, Helium 10's Director of Training and Customer Success.
"Serious Seller is part of the Helium 10 family and is the sequel to Manny Coats AMPM Podcast which started in 2015. They sweep the board with three awards in 2019," said Danny McMillan, host of the SellerPoll Amazon Awards.
The company credits the win to its loyal customers and its promise to offer the most cutting-edge tools, education and community.
Bradley Sutton, Helium 10's Director of Training and Customer Success, explains the win: "When we first started the Serious Sellers Podcast, we really wanted to make sure that it was a 'no BS' podcast. We have fun with the guests of course, but at the same time, we make sure that broad statements and claims get challenged so that our audience gets the truth. We also strive to have the widest variety of guests. Not just gurus, not just Amazon sellers, not just seven-, eight- and nine-figure sellers, and not the same people every couple of months. Because of that, we have been able to offer what is, in my opinion, the most unparalleled variety of tips and strategies for serious sellers of any level in the e-commerce world."
Danny is a survivor of the former music industry, serial start-up entrepreneur and now an Amazon Seller. Danny has been a guest speaker at The Smart China Sourcing Summit in Hong Kong, The European Private Label Summit, The Private Label World Summit & The Great Escape (Europe's largest Music Industry convention). He regularly speaks on all subjects relating to online selling and has appeared on numerous podcasts along with contributing to industry bible Webretailer.com.
Seller Sessions started as a webinar in January 2017, today offering breaking news and advanced techniques for the global Amazon FBA community.
Founded in 2016, Helium 10 is an all-in-one suite of software tools for Amazon sellers and major global brands. Helium 10 offers solutions for Amazon product research, keyword research, listing optimization and maintenance, account alerts and automation, inventory monitoring, email marketing, financial analytics, and reimbursement assistance. The company has helped over 250,000 sellers scale their businesses on Amazon. Helium 10 strives to deliver highly accurate, data-driven, comprehensive software to Amazon sellers everywhere.
Helium 10 is headquartered in Irvine, California, with multiple satellite offices worldwide. The company is undergoing rapid growth in both domestic and international markets. For more information, visit Helium10.com.
