NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sertainty Corp, based in Nashville, Tennessee, is pleased to announce its membership and collaboration with the Connected Infrastructure for Education, Demonstration, and Applied Research (CIEDAR) Consortium, the newest research strategy for Texas State University. As a multi-disciplinary industry research consortium, CIEDAR involves studying technology with application to the lifecycle monitoring of infrastructure resources.
"We are delighted to partner with Texas State University on such an important endeavor and infuse Sertainty Self-Protecting-Data into the fabric of CIEDAR's vision, infrastructure, and technologies associated with the convergence of Digitization, Decentralization, and Decarbonization," says Amir Sternhell, CSO of Sertainty. "The projects under development at CIEDAR have the potential to revolutionize infrastructure as we know it, and Sertainty is ready to provide those projects with the critical privacy and security they need to reach fruition."
Sertainty and Texas State recently hosted a successful industry seminar that showcased the partnership's cutting-edge approach to data security. The keynote speaker was Sertainty's, VP of Core Technologies, Brad Nadji, Ph.D.
Dr. Nadji discussed how Data was traditionally protected by placing it in a secure environment and continued to differentiate the status quo for data protection with cutting-edge technology from Sertainty - by putting the access controls, policies, risk mitigations, and defensive mechanisms within the data file itself.
This new data solution will be the cornerstone of the partnership between Sertainty and CIEDAR, illustrating the need for every organization to protect, monitor, and monetize their technological and digital assets while ensuring privacy. CIEDAR's primary objectives include education, demonstration, and commercialization of advanced technologies. The unique ability Sertainty has to provide data security for intelligent technology is vital for such projects, ensuring data privacy for the pivotal technologies developed in CIEDAR's "smart neighborhood" laboratories.
"Our role is to manage the birth of the organization that will manage nine living labs across multiple sites owned and operated by Texas State University," says CIEDAR founder and co-director Andres Carvallo, describing the growing research campuses. As the CIEDAR Consortium grows into a vibrant, multi-industry initiative, he, and co-director Dr. Stan McClellan, will oversee the transition to bring nine living laboratories to multiple sites at Texas State University.
In those new labs, students and faculty will undertake several ground-breaking projects to foster the acceleration of digitization, decentralization, and decarbonization in the industry — involving several heavily data-centric projects that are poised to benefit from Sertainty's data privacy innovations.
"We are thrilled to welcome Sertainty Corp into the CIEDAR Consortium. The Sertainty concept of self-controlling data as a sensor, as well as their impressive UXP technology, are primed to deliver seamless and protected cybersecurity convergence between Operational Technology and Information Technology environments," said Carvallo. Dr. McClellan added, "Through our partnership, we hope that Sertainty's expertise will help members and industry advance the use of digital technologies in a way that emphasizes the crucial balance of digital privacy and cybersecurity."
The leadership team at Sertainty is eager to support CIEDAR's goals. "We are constantly looking for innovative partners who believe in the same mission of enabling the sharing of valuable information without giving up control and digital privacy rights," says Greg Taylor, CEO of Sertainty. Sertainty avers that while data breaches are to some degree inevitable, privacy breaches do not have to be. Data privacy with Sertainty is certain, provable, and manageable because "Privacy Intelligence" is built directly into the data.
While traditional protections may leave data exposed, Sertainty's solutions assure data security by enabling data to defend, govern, and protect itself. "When it comes to invaluable information such as the data behind CIEDAR's world-changing initiatives, you can't afford to leave it vulnerable," says Sternhell. "If we want our technology to help us build a brighter future, we have to ensure that its foundations are protected. That's the creed we live by at Sertainty and the vision we hope to achieve through this partnership." For more information, kindly contact CIEDAR and Sertainty.
About Sertainty:
Sertainty (http://www.sertainty.com) is a technology company specializing in embedding intelligence into any type of dataset. Sertainty technology transforms ordinary data that is inherently passive and vulnerable into a self-protecting, self-governing asset that mitigates risk in real-time — modernizing your approach to security and data's ultimate role in your enterprise. Sertainty's goal is to prevent theft of intellectual property, proprietary data, and confidential information. The company is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.
About Texas State University and CIEDAR:
Founded in 1899, Texas State University is one of the largest public universities in Texas with 1,800 faculty, 38,000 students, and 5,100 acres housing two campuses and multiple research labs. TXST is a 10-year Hispanic serving institution with over 50% of the minority student body participating in over 200 bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs. TXST is the only Texas university to have had a US President as a graduate. CIEDAR is a multi-disciplinary, connected infrastructure for education, demonstration, and applied research consortium at Texas State University, delivering nine living labs for smart cities, utilities, energy, water & wastewater, buildings & infrastructure, mobility, networks, sensors, and software (AI, ML, Analytics, Cybersecurity, Cloud, Databases, Blockchain, Autonomous X, Control Systems, and more).
