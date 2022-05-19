Sertainty is gaining significant recognition as they rise to meet the booming demand for innovative cybersecurity solutions.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybersecurity industry expert Sertainty is turning heads with its cutting-edge data protection capabilities. Recently they have been awarded three highly coveted accolades from the Cybersecurity Excellence Committee, in the category of US-based companies with 10-49 employees.
- Best Cybersecurity Company, North America — Silver
- CSO of the Year (Amir Sternhell) — Silver
- Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year — Bronze
This year at the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, individuals, products, and companies that demonstrated excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security were honored across 250 award categories. Despite intense competition, Sertainty stood out based on the strength of their nomination and the popular vote by members of the information security community (in both ratings and comments), earning them these three valued awards.
"We congratulate Sertainty for the recognition as a multiple award winner at the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 500,000-member Information Security Community group on LinkedIn, which organized the 7th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. Schulze went on to say, "With over 900 entries in more than 250 award categories, the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today's urgent cybersecurity challenges."
Sertainty specializes in self-protecting data and zero-trust solutions. The Sertainty Data Privacy Platform makes data privacy provable and manageable by building reasoning directly into data. Highly regulated and proprietary data such as digital identities, PII, confidential information, source code, and IP can be accessed by verified users without ever removing Sertainty protections from the data, allowing for data privacy and productivity.
"We feel very honored to have received this recognition from the industry," said Greg Taylor, CEO of Sertainty. "We will always work hard to provide impeccable service and solutions to our partners. This recognition proves that we are on the right track."
Sertainty continues to be a thought-leader in the industry with their innovative data protection solution and customizable approach.
About Sertainty:
Sertainty (http://www.sertainty.com) is a technology company specializing in embedding intelligence into any type of dataset. Sertainty technology transforms ordinary data that is inherently passive and vulnerable into a self-protecting, self-governing asset that mitigates risk in real-time — modernizing your approach to security and data's ultimate role in your enterprise. The goal of Sertainty is to prevent the theft of intellectual property, proprietary data, and confidential information. The company is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.
