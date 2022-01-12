NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 43% of the growth will originate from North America for the server storage market. The US is a key market for server storage in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America. The rising adoption of high-performance computing (HPC) systems in industry verticals, such as government, BFSI, and healthcare will facilitate the server storage market growth in North America over the forecast period. The server storage market is expected to grow by USD 54.68 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49% as per the latest market report by Technavio.
For more insights on the server storage market - View FREE sample report in MINUTES
Server Storage Market - Driver
The need for data centers is growing, owing to an increase in the adoption of cloud services and the generation of a considerable volume, variety, veracity, and velocity of data across enterprises. Companies, such as Google, Amazon.com, Apple, and Facebook, are investing significantly in building their own data centers. These companies are clients of server storage. As these companies need to build their own data centers, they approach data center construction services and server storage providers for design, engineering services, and mechanical services. Thus, an increase in the investments made by enterprises in building their own data centers will have a positive impact on the growth of the global server storage market. An increase in investments in the construction of data center facilities by enterprises such as Facebook Inc. (Facebook), Amazon.com Inc. (Amazon.com), Apple Inc. (Apple), and Google LLC (Google) will increase the demand for servers and other storage devices, which will drive the growth of the global server storage market during the forecast period.
Server Storage Market - Challenge
The threat of cyberattacks has increased significantly over the past few years. Enterprises across different industry verticals are concerned about the security of sensitive information, such as customers' personal details, financial information, and the organization's intellectual property. Furthermore, new data protection regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), are enforcing stringent regulations on enterprises to protect sensitive data. Thus, enterprises must ensure security features, such as data encryption at rest, motion, and use; regulatory compliance; multi-factor authentication; and securing personally identifiable information (PII) before deploying storage systems to prevent such attacks.
To know more about the drivers & challenges -Download a free sample report now!
Read the 120 -page report with TOC on "Server Storage Market Analysis Report by Type (enterprise and hyper-scale) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/server-storage-market-industry-analysis
Some of the key Server Storage Players:
The server storage market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Citrix Systems Inc.
- DataCore Software Corp.
- DataDirect Networks Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Jair Network and Services Pvt. Ltd.
- Nutanix Inc.
- Scale Computing
- StorMagic
- TATWA Technologies Ltd.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights.Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!
Server Storage Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Enterprise - size, and forecast 2021-2026
- Hyperscale - size and forecast 2021-2026
Server Storage Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026
For additional information on Segmentation - Grab an Exclusive Free Report
Related Reports:
Next-generation Data Storage Market -The next-generation data storage market share should rise by USD 24.11 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.86%. Download a free sample now!
Enterprise Data Storage Market -The enterprise data storage market has the potential to grow by USD 1.14 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.67%. Download a free sample now!
Server Storage Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 54.68 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
29.97
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, China, France, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Citrix Systems Inc., DataCore Software Corp., DataDirect Networks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Jair Network and Services Pvt. Ltd., Nutanix Inc., Scale Computing, StorMagic, and TATWA Technologies Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/server-storage-market-to-grow-by-usd-54-68-bn-from-2021-to-2026--evolving-opportunities-with-citrix-systems-inc-and-datacore-software-corp-17000-technavio-reports-301458455.html
SOURCE Technavio