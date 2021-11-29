JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Serverless Security Market" By Security Type (Data Security, Network Security, Perimeter Security, Application Security), By Verticals (BFSI, Telecom, Energy and Utility, IT and ITeS), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Serverless Security Market size was valued at USD 1.15 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.76 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 30.53% from 2021 to 2028.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=197049
Browse in-depth TOC on "Serverless Security Market"
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures
Global Serverless Security Market Overview
Serverless security requires a paradigm shift in how organizations view application security and as an alternative to building security around the application itself using next-generation firewalls, organizations must focus on building security around the functions within the applications hosted by third-party cloud providers. The additional layer of security will ensure proper application hardening and least privilege access control so each function does no more than what it is designed to do. This will help organizations to improve their security posture and maintain compliance.
Key factors such as eradication of the need to manage servers, thereby reducing infrastructure costs, ease of deployment, management, and execution, shift from use of development and operations for computing to serverless computing methods and proliferation of the microservices architecture are expected to further catalyze the Global Serverless Security Market in the forecast period. This, in turn, is likely to provide a lucrative opportunity for the Serverless Security Market to grow over the forecast period.
Key Developments
- On June 2021, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) announced the general availability of AWS Proton, a fully managed application delivery service for containers and serverless applications. AWS Proton allows platform-engineering teams to build complex architectures in simple, consumable units.
- On May 2021, Imperva, the cybersecurity leader launched a new product Imperva Serverless Protection, to secure serverless functions with visibility into the application layer & code-level vulnerabilities. The new product is designed to secure organizations from vulnerabilities created by misconfigured apps and code-level security risks in serverless computing environments. Imperva Serverless Protection is a fully integrated tool within AWS Lambda Extensions.
Key Players
The major players in the market are AWS, Google, Microsoft, Imperva, Aqua Security, Signal Sciences, Rackspace, Micro Focus, Sophos, among others.
Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Serverless Security Market On the basis of Security Type, Verticals, and Geography.
- Serverless Security Market, By Security Type
- Data Security
- Network Security
- Perimeter Security
- Application Security
- Other
- Serverless Security Market, By Verticals
- BFSI
- Telecom
- Energy and Utility
- IT and ITeS
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Others
- Serverless Security Market by Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Browse Related Reports:
Microprocessor Market By Technology (RISC, ASIC, DSP, CISC), By Application (Smartphone, Personal Computer, Server, Tablets), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028
Virtual Private Server Market By Operating System (Windows and Linux), By Organization Scope (Large enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028
Server Management Software Market By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028
Big Data as a Service Market By Organization Size (Small And Medium-Sized Businesses, Large Enterprise), By Type Of Solution (Data-As-A-Service, Data Analytics-As-A-Service), By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), By Vertical (Government, Manufacturing), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028
5 Leading Virtual Data Rooms ensuring secure data transfer between businesses
Visualize Serverless Security Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:
Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.
VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.
About Us
Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.
Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.
We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.
Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/serverless-security-market-size-worth--9-76-billion-globally-by-2028-at-30-53-cagr-verified-market-research-301432855.html
SOURCE Verified Market Research