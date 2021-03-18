AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Service Direct, a technology company specializing in local lead generation solutions for service businesses, is No. 210 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Texas-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Texas economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
"We are in the business of helping other local service businesses grow, so I feel very humbled and grateful to our clients who have helped us get where we are today," said Brian Abernethy, Co-Founder and CEO of Service Direct.
"When we started Service Direct we had a lot of lofty goals, and as a bootstrapped business, we have had to fund our own growth which comes with many challenges. So, I'm extremely proud of the Service Direct team for not only having helped us realize those day-one goals, but to have persisted in continuing to innovate and pave the way in the performance-based advertising space."
The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Texas. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 210 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 44,000 people and added more than $9 billion to the Texas economy. Companies based in the largest metro areas—Dallas, Houston, and Austin—brought in the highest revenue overall.
"In our 15 years of business in the local lead generation industry, we've seen my trends come and go, but the one constant has been that local small businesses, especially those in the home and professionals services, need simpler, more transparent, cost-effective ways to attract new customers," said Matt Buchanan, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer of Service Direct.
"We've been laser focused on enhancing our existing technologies and building new products to help do just that, and I think we are in a good position to bring lead generation technologies to bear in a way that will help local small businesses not just survive, but thrive."
"This list proves the power of companies in Texas no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."
ABOUT SERVICE DIRECT
Founded in 2006, Service Direct has been the most trusted local lead generation solution for service businesses for over a decade, helping thousands of small businesses across North America grow by generating high-quality, exclusive leads that turn into new customers.
Combining expertise in hyperlocal advertising with proven lead management technologies, Service Direct offers targeted and customized lead generation with pay per lead pricing that provides a cost-effective, transparent, and low-risk way to get new customers.
Based in Austin, Texas, Service Direct is a Google Premier Partner and has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country for five consecutive years. For more information, visit: http://www.servicedirect.com.
