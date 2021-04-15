GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Service Express, a leading data center solutions provider, announced its new ticketing integration with ServiceNow as a feature of their ExpressConnect® platform. Service Express is the first and only in data center maintenance to offer a ticketing integration with ServiceNow to its customers.
ServiceNow is an automation platform that helps IT departments manage their workflows, help desk and more. The integration between ServiceNow and ExpressConnect helps IT teams maximize their investment while ensuring all service information is centralized in one platform. When users open a ServiceNow ticket, the integration automatically creates a ticket in ExpressConnect, eliminating the need to duplicate work.
Advantages of the ServiceNow integration include:
- Connects with your existing ServiceNow ticketing system
- Enables two-way communication with ExpressConnect
- Dedicated Account Integration Specialist
- ServiceNow Certified App
- No additional cost for Service Express customers
Integrating an existing ticketing platform with ExpressConnect allows IT professionals to streamline their data center support, minimize downtime and gain access to all the tools they need in one central location.
"We look forward to adding new integrations and features of ExpressConnect that help our customers automate their processes and save time in the data center," says Vice President of Support Services, Ryan Salyers. "After hearing critical feedback from our customers, we have moved forward with integrating with companies like ServiceNow, SolarWinds and PRTG. We value the importance of giving our customers the opportunity to utilize technology they are already using and making it easier for them along the way."
Service Express continues to expand ExpressConnect features and integration capabilities. Last summer, the company launched ExpressConnect Monitoring – its own 24/7 hardware support solution with automated alerting and ticketing. The announcement of ExpressConnect Monitoring was quickly accompanied by integrations with Datadog, HPE OneView, Nagios, PTRG, SolarWinds, Splunk, Zabbix and Zenoss. Learn more about the latest updates and features of ExpressConnect.
About Service Express
As a leading data center solutions provider, Service Express specializes in onsite data center support for server, storage and network equipment to help IT teams control costs and optimize infrastructure strategy. Customers can manage, monitor and automate support with ExpressConnect®. Founded in 1993, Service Express maintains multivendor data center equipment for healthcare, manufacturing, education, finance, government, technology and other Fortune 500 companies worldwide.
In addition to post-warranty maintenance, Service Express offers hardware system and sales solutions, OS support, IT asset disposition and data center relocations. For more information, visit serviceexpress.com.
