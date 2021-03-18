DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Every year, companies throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area strive to be named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. 2021 marks the fourth consecutive year Service Express has been a recipient of this award. Companies that distinguish themselves as having the most thoughtful human resources approach are recognized. Using responses from an independent employee survey, organizations are evaluated on compensation, work-life balance, community initiatives, shared vision, diversity and more.
"Despite the challenges our team faced this past year due to the pandemic, our people remain the top priority at Service Express," says President and CEO Ron Alvesteffer. "I'm proud of the entire Dallas-Fort Worth team for their dedication and ability to provide an exceptional customer experience during an uncertain time."
"Throughout the year of 2020, the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For have demonstrated leadership and forward-thinking as they pivoted their business and workforce through Covid-19. As the conversation and focus have shifted, our Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions regarding race relations employee wellbeing. In these unique times, the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For excel and share their knowledge with others," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.
The selected organizations will be honored virtually on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. For more information, visit Best & Brightest.
About Service Express
The leader in providing third-party maintenance, Service Express specializes in onsite data center support for server, storage and network equipment to help IT teams control costs and optimize infrastructure strategy. Customers can manage, monitor and automate support with ExpressConnect®. Founded in 1993, Service Express maintains multivendor data center equipment for healthcare, manufacturing, education, finance, government, technology and other Fortune 500 companies worldwide.
In addition to post-warranty maintenance, Service Express offers hardware system and sales solutions, OS support, IT asset disposition and data center relocations.
About the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® Program
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a national program that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. It is presented annually in several markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Miami, Milwaukee, Nashville, New York, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and nationally.
