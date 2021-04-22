GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Service Express, a leading provider of data center and third-party hardware maintenance solutions, is excited to share that they have joined the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program in the data center maintenance market. Gartner defines data center and third-party hardware maintenance as contracts for data center and network equipment that may cover hardware replacement, on-site field engineering, technical support and proactive monitoring.
The Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program is designed to build trust and credibility, by signaling that a technology provider solicits reviews from all customers and recognizes the benefits of honest, unbiased feedback. Joining this program means that Service Express is transparent and uses customer insights to drive product development, service and support.
"We believe that being a Customer First participant reinforces the commitment we make to our customers and opens up conversations for areas of improvement," said Ron Alvesteffer President and CEO of Service Express. "Our 10-minute average engineer callback time, 99% on-site response and 97% first-trip repair success rate sets us apart from other maintenance providers. We are grateful for our customers' willingness to share their thoughts with us. Their feedback helps us focus our efforts as we continually strive to improve our standards of service."
Service Express stands by its technical expertise, award-winning service and the experience provided to its customers. The company has maintained an average Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 90 in 2020 -- further supporting Service Express' dedication to customer satisfaction and user-friendly support.
About the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program
The Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program constitutes an organization's commitment to solicit reviews from its customers using programmatic sourcing strategies and best practices. They neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.
About Service Express
As a leading data center solutions provider, Service Express specializes in onsite data center support for server, storage and network equipment to help IT teams control costs and optimize infrastructure strategy. Customers can manage, monitor and automate support with ExpressConnect®. Founded in 1993, Service Express maintains multivendor data center equipment for healthcare, manufacturing, education, finance, government, technology and other Fortune 500 companies worldwide.
In addition to post-warranty maintenance, Service Express offers hardware system and sales solutions, OS support, IT asset disposition and data center relocations. For more information, visit serviceexpress.com.
