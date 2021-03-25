GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Mar. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Business Intelligence Group has awarded leading third-party maintenance provider Service Express a Best Place to Work in 2021. To receive this award, Service Express demonstrated its dedication to actively improving its employee experience by having resources that promote growth, engagement and development.
"Our people drive our success through their hard work, dedication and commitment," said President and CEO Ron Alvesteffer. "The Service Express workplace thrives on empowering others and striving for improvement both personally and professionally. This award validates our efforts and inspires us to continue growing together."
The Business Intelligence Group ranks organizations on the results of their Employee Satisfaction & Engagement Insights Survey. The results are reviewed by experienced business professionals to select winners in global, multi-national, public, large, medium and small categories. Service Express employees completed over 300 surveys for an average satisfaction score of 9 out of 10.
"Congratulations to Service Express for building an organization focused on employee engagement and performance," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "This was the most challenging year for many companies, and it is clear this is a great place to work and employee feedback is not only listened to but acted upon. Congratulations to the entire team."
About Service Express
The leader in providing third-party maintenance, Service Express specializes in onsite data center support for server, storage and network equipment to help IT teams control costs and optimize infrastructure strategy. Customers can manage, monitor and automate support with ExpressConnect®. Founded in 1993, Service Express maintains multivendor data center equipment for healthcare, manufacturing, education, finance, government, technology and other Fortune 500 companies worldwide.
In addition to post-warranty maintenance, Service Express offers hardware system and sales solutions, OS support, IT asset disposition and data center relocations.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives — those with experience and knowledge — judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
